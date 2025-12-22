



Tom Wachman became the youngest winner of the London Horse Show grand prix, sponsored by Turkish Airlines, when he claimed the honours at just 20 years old this evening.

“It means a lot to win this – it’s obviously an amazing show here, very prestigious, a historic show over the years. I got a personal invitation from the show, so I’m very grateful to them,” said Tom. “There’s a big team around me – I’m sitting up top but it’s more down to them than me so I’m very lucky.”

The Irishman piloted the 12-year-old Do It Easy to victory in a five-horse jump-off. Do It Easy belongs to Coolmore Showjumping; Tom is from a family steeped in the thoroughbred side of equestrianism as his grandfather is John Magnier, owner of the enormous Coolmore breeding and racing operation.

Tom said of Do It Easy: “He’s a very versatile horse. You can do a grand prix or a speed class. Any day you want him, he’s so reliable. He’s had so many good results at big shows all around and he’s been my second horse all year, behind Tabasco [De Toxandria Z], so for him to get a win like today is brilliant. He’s such a trier in the ring.”

Thirty-five went to post in this final top-level class of the London show and of the 30 who faulted, 16 had at least one of their penalties in the line comprising the imposing red Turkish Airlines treble (fence 7abc) and the blue upright with a water tray under it at fence eight, which followed the treble on four short strides. Those caught out by this line included Saturday winners Matt Sampson and Balento C.S.

Other Brits suffered a bout of first fence-itis – Ben Maher (Faltic HB), Donald Whitaker (Ulania 3) and his cousin Robert Whitaker (Gentleman VH Veldhof) all touched off the back bar before further faults.

The line starting with fence nine, a candy striped oxer over a water tray off a turn, was also influential and the show’s leading rider Victor Bettendorf (Doha De Riverland) knocked both fence nine and the red plank off a forward five strides at fence 11.

London Horse Show grand prix: how it was won

Matt Sampson’s partner Kara Chad was first into the arena and then first to go in the jump-off, clocking a neat, accurate round with Igor GPH in 33.64sec.

“I think whenever a rider opens up the start list the night before, you’re like, ‘Please don’t go first’, but anyway, I was first, and you can’t change that,” said the Canadian rider, who has recently bought a base in Sussex with Matt after “seven or eight year living out of a suitcase” all over the world.

“But I know my horse very, very well – he and I have been partnered together for three years now, and he’s just incredible. He has this crazy fighting ability. We know each other inside out, so to be honest, going first didn’t bother me too much.”

Austria’s Max Kühner was next in with Greece 5, trying to make it a double after his World Cup qualifier victory the day before. The 11-year-old Mylord Carthago HN mare has only been with Max for about three months and the pair finished behind Kara in 34.14sec.

“She’s naturally a very fast horse, but the jump-off was technical with the turns in the beginning so I didn’t want to overdo it with her – I hoped to rely a little bit on natural speed but it was a bit too slow for the win,” said Max, who explained the mare has her own way of doing things and he needs to work on her ride-ability – “she needs to learn to understand and accept my support” – as well as making compromises in his own style to suit her.

Tom was next and executed to perfection a plan made with his trainer Cian O’Connor, with two early tight turnbacks and one stride fewer than the rest down the line to the upright over a water tray (fence eight in the first round). He finished 1.05sec faster than Kara to take the lead.

The crowd favourite came next when John Whitaker – 50 years older than Tom at 70 – cantered in. He gave it a shot and looked like he too was going to take out a stride to the water tray upright, but he had to steady for the extra seventh stride and Equine America Unick Du Francport brought it and the wing down with his hind legs for eventual fourth.

Dutch Olympian Kim Emmen rounded out the jump-off with Helix Du Seigneur, but she was obviously slower than Tom as she approached the last and then had it down to finish fifth.

