After a lifetime of going to shows around the world, it now takes something out of the ordinary to impress me. However, last month’s Stockholm International Horse Show did just that. Our son Olli was invited as one of the 18 riders to compete there, and what an experience it was.

The venue, the National Arena of Sweden, also known as the Strawberry Arena, is a fantastic modern stadium and they’d got the ground as good as any I’ve come across. It’s a big stadium to fill. But it was packed with enthusiastic spectators who understood the sport and really showed their appreciation, especially of their country’s superstars Henrik von Eckermann, Rolf-Göran Bengtsson, Peder Fredricson and the darling of the crowd, Malin Baryard-Johnsson.

In fact, such was the ovation Peder received for his classic jump-off round in the grand prix, a football crowd couldn’t have made more noise!

The show treated the riders really well. And I was pleased with Olli’s results as he more than held his own. It’s definitely on the top of his wish list to be invited again in 2025.

New whip approach

At the riders’ meeting before the classes started in Stockholm, the ambassador for the show, Malin Baryard-Johnsson, warned that Sweden’s national rules on the whip were more proscriptive than the FEI ones.

Their rule stipulates that you can’t take your hands off the rein to use the whip. Malin also emphasised that the Swedish public is so sensitive that any rider using the stick in a forceful manner would be asked to go home.

So, do I think the Swedes have got this one right? Yes, I definitely do. William Funnell (opinion, 28 November) was spot on when he said we shouldn’t have to apologise for the sport we love. But any overuse of the stick, and we’re on the back foot already.

I caught up with former National Hunt champion jockey John Francome about it recently. Many years ago, he advocated that a stick should be kept in the hands to keep a horse straight, but never used behind the saddle. He remains adamant about it.

John was one of the best jockeys of all time. Indeed, he was ahead of his time in both his riding position and thinking in the saddle – just as he was with his philosophy about using the stick.

John believes that if a “hands on the reins” whip rule was brought in now, the best horses and jockeys would win more. Meanwhile, he remains very critical of the people running racing who permit horses to be hit seven times in a jump race and six times on the Flat.

There’s currently a survey under way to gauge opinion, something for which John has the same amount of respect as I do. If Winston Churchill had done the same, we’d all be speaking German now.

If whip rules were changed, says John, people would quickly forget that the stick was ever used to try and bully half a tonne of horse. I think he’s right – and so are the Swedes.

We’re all cattle class now

I make no apology for bemoaning again the equine welfare issues – as well as increasing costs – of taking horses across the Channel since Brexit. Sadly, horses are still being forced to wait around on lorries for border checks, even when the paperwork is all correct and paid for.

It’s also a big problem for people flying. It took us a good hour-and-a-half to get through passport control for a British Airways flight to Stockholm, instead of what used to be 20 minutes. It was the same going to Brussels recently.

There’s nobody more impatient than me in a queue. In fact, the only thing that kept me sane was the thought of those MPs who campaigned for Brexit, and then lost their seats, having to travel cattle class and wait for hours like the rest of us. Now they know how the horses feel…

