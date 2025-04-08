‘This is our fight’: rallying call as Government pushes on towards trail-hunting ban





“This is our fight and the time has come to stand together” is the rallying call as the Government has confirmed a consultation on banning trail-hunting.

Ministers have also been accused of “putting prejudiced party politics ahead of the priorities of ordinary people”, as they push on with their plans.

Before it won power last year, Labour said it would bring in a ban, and has reiterated this intention since. In a debate in parliament on 1 April, Defra minister Daniel Zeichner told MPs the Government is “working to move this forward and will deliver a thorough consultation later this year”.

Opening discussions, MP Perran Moon said: “It is imperative that as lawmakers we address the concerns surrounding trail-hunting.”

Mr Moon said he has “no issues with drag-hunting” but claimed, without citing sources, that “there is now overwhelming evidence to suggest that trail-hunting has become a thinly veiled pretence for illegal hunting activities”.

He quoted League Against Cruel Sports (LACS) analysis that “reveals that trail-hunting has been used as a defence in cases involving alleged illegal hunting by registered hunts”, adding: “Around 80% of the British public support the ban on hunting with dogs, and many of those people would like to see trail-hunting banned as well”, with no source given for this figure.

MP Rachael Maskell claimed: “The fact that 46% of registered trail hunts end up chasing a fox proves that the law needs tightening up and that we need tougher sentencing”, again citing no source for this figure.

MP Jim Shannon pointed out that trail-hunting is a matter for devolved governance.

“[Do you] agree that the hunting community deserve to have their voices heard and considered in that legislative process?” he asked Mr Moon. “The hunting community would dispute some of what has been said tonight.”

MP Dan Norris, who said he “should declare an interest as chair of LACS”, said trail-hunting was “designed to get around the current legislation”.

Summing up, Mr Zeichner quoted the number of incidents reported by LACS, of “suspected” illegal hunting and hunts “causing distress or nuisance”, adding: “That is why the Government is committed to going further by putting in place a ban.”

British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) managing director Oliver Hughes told H&H the debate in parliament may have been framed on trail-hunting, “but what was said in the chamber revealed a much wider threat”.

“This is no longer just about one lawful activity. It’s a direct attempt to dismantle all forms of legal hunting with hounds,” he said.

“A range of contested statistics were presented in support of that agenda – many drawn from campaign groups with a vested interest in ending hunting altogether, and repeated in parliament without scrutiny or balance.

“Trail-hunting is already subject to the Hunting Act. It is lawful, regulated, and carried out with landowner permission to the highest welfare standards. For MPs to suggest otherwise – and to propose making trail-hunting a notifiable offence, introducing custodial sentences and removing legal exemptions – is not just wrong, it’s deeply offensive to those who work tirelessly to uphold those standards and comply with the law.”

Mr Hughes said the consultation announcement was the most serious comment made.

“That process will matter – and we will be ready,” he said.

“The BHSA has already begun preparing. We are briefing MPs, coordinating legal advice, correcting misinformation in the press and engaging directly with Defra. We are calm, professional, and fully committed.

“We knew this moment would come – and now the starting gun has been fired. Now is the time to show your support for hounds. If you care about legal hunting – and about the communities, the culture, and the working hounds that rely on it – this is the time to stand together. This is not someone else’s fight. This is ours. And the BHSA will speak for you.”

Countryside Alliance CEO Tim Bonner added: “The last Labour Government wasted 700 hours of parliamentary time banning foxhunting and it is frankly extraordinary ministers are planning to devote more time to trying to ban trail-hunting.

“The countryside, and the country, are facing huge challenges. By focusing on such an irrelevant issue Labour is putting prejudiced party politics ahead of the priorities of ordinary people.”

