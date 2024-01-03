Tens of thousands turn out to support trail-hunting at festive meets





Tens of thousands of people turned out to support hunting over the festive period, and thousands backed a new campaign to oppose restrictions on trail-hunting.

Huge crowds were reported across the country, for what are expected to be the last Boxing Day and New Year’s Day meets before the next general election.

The scenes came as Labour has committed to “strengthen” the Hunting Act should the party gain power.

The Countryside Alliance warned Labour not to engage in a “toxic culture war” by legislating to ban hunting again and urged leader Keir Starmer to “right the wrongs of the past” and end its “running attack on rural communities”. The Alliance used festive meets to officially launch its Action for Hunting campaign, signing up supporters ready to “springboard into action” to oppose any new restrictions on hunting.

Alliance director of hunting Polly Portwin said: “Hunts have yet again been welcomed by a huge number of supporters who have gathered in all weathers in high streets, town squares, outside pubs and in fields.

“That any politician or activist could look at these scenes and want to see that way of life legislated against for political kicks, is deeply disturbing. Any new legislation would be a pointless waste of time and create division in the countryside, the likes of which have not been seen since the last Labour government passed the Hunting Act in 2004.

“Ultimately, the countryside doesn’t want to have a fight over hunting again, but it will not sit back and allow itself to be bullied or become victim to a toxic culture war.”

Ollie Cornock is joint-master of the Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase, which was cheered through Winslow high street on Boxing Day.

He said: “Yet again we’ve had a wonderful reception in Winslow where the crowds seem to get bigger each year and we are pleased to see so many sign up to protect hunting with hounds for future generations. We are incredibly grateful for this continued support from locals and those who travel some distance to show their support for our wonderful hounds.”

A spokesman for the British Hound Sports Association told H&H: “We were delighted by the number of followers this year – as always rural communities have come out in force, up and down the country to express their support. This year we asked the hunts to send us photos of the crowds at their Boxing Day meets with an estimated number that attended. From those hunts that did so, the total attendance stands at 86,500 people in their town or village squares. It’s a genuine endorsement of trail hunting and the benefits it provides for rural communities.”

