On our 148th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership this month with NAF, we speak to sisters and showing supremos Amy Canavan-Smith and Vikki Smith. They talk to H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson to discuss all things native ponies and working hunters, including how they got started in the discipline and how to know if your pony has the potential for top level workers.

“They might have everything there structurally, but if they’re not going to mentally let you in to train them, it makes your job very difficult” – Vikki Smith on finding the ideal equine partner to show with

In the second part of this episode, we’ll hear from NAF vet and innovations director, Dr Andy Richardson and NAF head nutritionist Kate Hore in a promotional feature discussing NAF Five Star Metazone.

“It’s all about balance and helping the horse’s body to retain a healthy balance. When that balance starts to tip in favour of the unwanted effects, we’re just trying to keep that balance on the positive side” – Kate Hore on NAF Five-Star Metazone

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 148

