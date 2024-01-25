The Horse & Hound Podcast 145: top Irish event rider Sam Watson





On our 145th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to top Irish event rider Sam Watson. He talks about his data analytics company EquiRatings, as well as his own eventing career, including winning team silver at the 2018 World Championships. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 145 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On our 145th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to atop Irish event rider Sam Watson. He talks about his data analytics company EquiRatings, as well as his own eventing career, including winning team silver at the 2018 World Championships.

“The emotional moment was coming back into Dublin Airport and my dad was there. He had brought his medals and the fact that dad had gone to America and won a silver medal for Ireland 40 years previously was a great generational moment for us and great to share with everyone” – Sam Watson on the moment he arrived back from winning team silver at the 2018 World Championships in the USA.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 145

Catch up with more episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.