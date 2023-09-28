The Horse & Hound Podcast 141: John & Michael Whitaker





On the 141st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to legendary showjumping brothers John and Michael Whitaker. They talk about their childhood together, pretending to be each other and what keeps them going in showjumping. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 141 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On the 141st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to legendary showjumping brothers John and Michael Whitaker. They talk about their childhood together, pretending to be each other and what keeps them going in showjumping. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“We did a milk round together for four or five years with a boy and cart before school” – John Whitaker on growing up with Michael in the early days “I will always ask John for his thoughts if I get a new horse as it’s good to have his feedback” – Michael Whitaker on getting advice from his brother, John

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 141

Catch up with more episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

The Horse & Hound Podcast 140: Caroline Powell on her 2010 Burghley win with Lenamore | Feeding a competition horse The Horse & Hound Podcast 139: Hickstead Derby winner David Simpson | Keeping horses hydrated The Horse & Hound Podcast 138: Dressage rider Dannie Morgan The Horse & Hound Podcast 137: Showing legend Jayne Ross | Expert feeding advice 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £9.99

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the Burghley action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.