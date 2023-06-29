The Horse & Hound Podcast 138: Dressage rider Dannie Morgan





Our 138th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, features an exclusive interview with dressage rider Dannie Morgan, who is one of the most exciting British dressage riders. He has ridden to grand prix and has won numerous national titles across the levels over the course of his career. He recently added to his national title tally with a brilliant four wins at the Winter Dressage Championships in April riding two hugely exciting young horses. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 138 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

Our 138th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, features an exclusive interview with dressage rider Dannie Morgan, who is one of the most exciting British dressage riders. He has ridden to grand prix and has won numerous national titles across the levels over the course of his career. He recently added to his national title tally with a brilliant four wins at the Winter Dressage Championships in April riding two hugely exciting young horses.

“It was a great week for me and it felt a bit surreal and they are two of my most exciting young horses” – Dannie Morgan on his recent success at the Winter Dressage Championships

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 138

Catch up with more episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.