The Horse & Hound Podcast 136: Badminton-bound Felicity Collins | Advice on feeding good-doers





Our 136th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is currently supported by Spillers, features an exclusive interview with young event rider Felicity Collins. She talks about her successful Badminton debut last year ahead of her second crack at the five-star next week. We'll then hear from Spillers' senior nutritionist Katie Wakeham, who offers advice on feeding good-doers.

“The Badminton in my head wasn’t quite like the Badminton in real life, but once I settled into it and got used to it, it ended up being one of the best weeks of my life” – Felicity Collins on making her Badminton debut in 2022.

We’ll then hear from Spillers’ senior nutritionist Katie Wakeham, who offers advice on feeding good-doers.

“Often the struggle is that we want to keep calories low to avoid excess weight gain while still trying to make sure that our horses are getting all of their required vitamins and minerals. There are two ways of doing this and one of those ways we will talk about today” – Spillers’; senior nutritionist Katie Wakeham

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 136

