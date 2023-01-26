



Our 132nd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by Spillers this month, features an exclusive interview with leading show horse producer Kirstine Douglas. She talks about making it in showing, despite being based in Scotland, her top horses over the years and how she got started in the sport. We’ll then hear from five-star event rider Imogen Murray and Spillers’ senior nutritionist Yvonne Judith, who chat about how to help your horse gain weight safely this winter if he’s looking a little poor. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“Nothing is handed on a plate – you have to work very, very hard. Even nowadays, the younger ones coming through – they just don’t realise what it’s like” – Kirstine Douglas on making it in showing

We’ll then hear from five-star event rider Imogen Murray and Spillers’ senior nutritionist Yvonne Judith, who chat about how to help your horse gain weight safely this winter if he’s looking a little poor.

“Safe weight gain does take time and we can’t expect to see those changes overnight, so it’s really important that we monitor our horse’s weight” – Spillers’ senior nutritionist Yvonne Judith

