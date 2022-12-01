The Horse & Hound Podcast 131: International dressage rider Abi Lyle | Teaching horses to stand still | News round-up





Our 131st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an exclusive interview with Irish international dressage rider Abi Lyle. She talks about making her championship debut at the World Championships this year and looks ahead to the London International Horse Show. Our news team then discuss new studies in equine flu vaccinations and attitudes to obesity in horses as well as a change in competition clothing rules. Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about training horses who that don’t like to stand still. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 131 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our popular audio service, is available every Thursday morning, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. This will allow more listeners to make The Horse & Hound Podcast an essential part of their week every Thursday morning.

Our 131st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an exclusive interview with Irish international dressage rider Abi Lyle. She talks about making her championship debut at the World Championships this year and looks ahead to the London International Horse Show.

“This is a really big one for me because I always said that riding there is one of my ultimate dreams – Olympics kind of vibes” – Abi Lyle on what riding at the London International Horse Show means to her

Our news team then discuss new studies in equine flu vaccinations and attitudes to obesity in horses as well as a change in competition clothing rules.

“Owners must be encouraged to vaccinate their horses every six months” – H&H’s Eleanor Jones on the findings of new studies in equine flu vaccinations

Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about training horses who that don’t like to stand still.

“It’s really useful to go and stop from pressure on a lead rope – a horse that stands still as a habit, is calm as a habit” – Dr Gemma Pearson

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 131

Catch up with more episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.