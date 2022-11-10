The Horse & Hound Podcast 128: Working hunter specialist Kelly Ward | Why horses nap | News round-up





Our 128th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an interview with leading working hunter specialist Kelly Ward. She talks about sourcing star ponies and rebuilding confidence in horses after a blip. Our news team then discuss calls for updated legislation from veterinary professionals and the ongoing work to promote better employment practice in the horse world. Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about why horses nap and what she finds to be a contributing factor in the majority of cases. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“Don’t be afraid to drop back down, even if you’ve jumped bigger courses, because if your horse has lost confidence, it can affect the rider too” – Kelly Ward on regaining confidence after suffering a knock.

Our news team then discuss calls for updated legislation from veterinary professionals and the ongoing work to promote better employment practice in the horse world.

“The aim is to make our industry one where good employment is a given” – H&H’s Eleanor Jones on the work going into promoting better employment practice in the horse world.

Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about why horses nap and what she finds to be a contributing factor in the majority of cases.

“The first thing I want to try and understand is what motivates the behaviour in this horse – and about 80% of the cases that I see where napping is a problem, pain is the main contributor” – Dr Gemma Pearson

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 128

