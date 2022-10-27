The Horse & Hound Podcast 126: showjumper Jessica Burke | Horse training: rewards | News





Our 126th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an interview with Irish showjumper Jessica Burke who enjoyed a fantastic debut at Horse of the Year Show. Our news team then discuss the rising cost of livery, changes to British Eventing competitions for next season, and a key court case with important implications for horse owners. Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about rewards and consequences when training horses. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Our 126th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an interview with British-based Irish showjumper Jessica Burke, who recently won three classes on her Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) debut. Jessica chats to H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald about her top horse, her first experience of HOYS and her plans for the future.

“I never images how good the atmosphere there was. Being Irish, we build our year around Dublin Horse Show. I was lucky enough to compete there this year and the atmosphere there was incredible. I know over here people build their year to qualify for HOYS and now I understand why. The atmosphere was amazing” – Jessica Burke on her first experience of HOYS

Members of the H&H news team then discuss rising cost of livery, changes to British Eventing (BE) competitions for next season, and a key court case with important implications for horse owners.

“BE is planning to get rid of the ballot system and move to first-come, first-served entries instead, to give people assurance that when they enter, they have got a place. It will also give events clarity early on about entry numbers” – H&H’s Lucy Elder on British Eventing’s decision to ditch the ballot for entries.

Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about rewards and consequences when training horses.

“Negative reinforcement sounds bad, but we need to think of it in the mathematical sense. It is not a bad thing. Negative or removal reinforcement is the bread and butter of horse training – it means subtraction of a cue when the horse offers the correct response” – Dr Gemma Pearson

