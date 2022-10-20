The Horse & Hound Podcast 125: Richard Davison | Maryland five-star review | Classical conditioning | News round-up





Our 125th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast features an interview dressage Olympian and recent World Championships team silver medallist Richard Davison. He talks about his experiences riding a home-bred horse at the 2022 championships in Herning. Our news team then discuss double bridles in dressage, raising young horses and noseband tightness, plus we’ll also review the action from the five-star eventing action in Maryland. Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson, who talks about classical conditioning. We hope you will enjoy listening.

“I have never been emotional in a media interview before and so to become emotional took me by surprise” – Richard Davison on how he felt after his performance with a home-bred horse at the 2022 dressage World Championships

H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome then reviews the action from the five-star eventing action in Maryland with H&H colleague Catherine Austen.

“There was a small field and although there were some of the world’s top riders competing, there weren’t the top horses in the world taking part” – H&H’s Pippa Roome on the quality of the field competing at Maryland’s five-star

The H&H news team then discusses double bridles in dressage, raising young horses and noseband tightness.

“How do we give horses the best possible start to help ensure they go on to have good lives? That was basically the aim of this event, with a focus on health and welfare” – H&H’s Eleanor Jones on new event Better Beginnings

Finally, veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson talks about classical conditioning.

“A lot of natural horsemanship is based on classical conditioning, and we all know what’s in the rider’s mind without anyone being able to see it visually” – Dr Gemma Pearson

