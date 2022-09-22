The Horse & Hound Podcast 121: Eventing Worlds | Blenheim | Dressage nationals





Our 121st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast is the final episode in our special summer of sport series and includes reviews of the Eventing World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro in Italy, Blenheim Horse Trials and the National Dressage Championships at Somerford Park, including clips of rider interviews from all three events. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Our 121st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast reviews an action-packed week of equestrian sport. H&H’s Pippa Roome kicks off by chatting to fellow Pratoni reporter Catherine Austen about the brilliant eventing World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, which saw Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir crowned world champions on their British senior squad debut.

“New world champion at 25, her first senior championship and she wins it – we can do nothing but take our hats off to her” – H&H’s Catherine Austen on Yasmin’s success

Pippa then hands over to our Blenheim Horse Trials reporters Lucy Elder and Martha Terry to discuss the key stories from the Oxfordshire four-star, where Piggy March’s young stallion showed his talent.

“He was mega. I’m just delighted. I knew he could do it, but it’s still a total new ball game for us and our partnership” – H&H’s Piggy March on Halo’s performance

Finally, H&H’s dressage editor Polly Bryan catches up with National Dressage Championships reporter Alex Robinson on the action at Somerford Park last week.

“The biggest story of the weekend was that Gareth Hughes was crowned British national champion for the first time in his career” – H&H’s Polly Bryan

This is the final episode of our "summer of sport" podcast series

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 121

