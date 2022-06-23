British riders have a strong record for winning world medals in eventing.

Five Team GB riders have won individual gold medals at eventing World Championships – Mary Gordon-Watson (1970 in Punchestown riding Cornishman V), Lucinda Green (1982 in Luhmühlen riding Regal Realm), Ginny Elliot (1986 in Gawler riding Priceless), Zara Tindall (2006 in Aachen riding Toytown) and Ros Canter (2018 in Tryon riding Allstar B). Ginny also won the 1986 alternative World Championships in Bialy Bor on Night Cap.

Britain has also won the world team six seven times – 1970 in Punchestown, 1982 in Luhmühlen, 1986 in Gawler (plus team gold at alternative championship at Bialy Bor), 1994 at The Hague, 2010 in Kentucky and 2018 in Tryon.

The team members in Britain’s victorious assault on the most recent championships, in 2018, were Gemma Tattersall (Arctic Soul), Ros Canter (Allstar B), Piggy March (Quarrycrest Echo) and Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser).

On that occasion, the showjumping was held on Monday after an emergency day’s rest on the Sunday was added to the schedule because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.