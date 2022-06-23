The 2022 World Championships will serve as qualifiers in showjumping, eventing, dressage and para dressage for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.
Britain’s record at eventing World Championships
British riders have a strong record for winning world medals in eventing.
Five Team GB riders have won individual gold medals at eventing World Championships – Mary Gordon-Watson (1970 in Punchestown riding Cornishman V), Lucinda Green (1982 in Luhmühlen riding Regal Realm), Ginny Elliot (1986 in Gawler riding Priceless), Zara Tindall (2006 in Aachen riding Toytown) and Ros Canter (2018 in Tryon riding Allstar B). Ginny also won the 1986 alternative World Championships in Bialy Bor on Night Cap.
Britain has also won the world team six seven times – 1970 in Punchestown, 1982 in Luhmühlen, 1986 in Gawler (plus team gold at alternative championship at Bialy Bor), 1994 at The Hague, 2010 in Kentucky and 2018 in Tryon.
The team members in Britain’s victorious assault on the most recent championships, in 2018, were Gemma Tattersall (Arctic Soul), Ros Canter (Allstar B), Piggy March (Quarrycrest Echo) and Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser).
On that occasion, the showjumping was held on Monday after an emergency day’s rest on the Sunday was added to the schedule because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.
Why is it the World Championships, not the World Equestrian Games?
Between 1990 and 2018, the eventing World Championships were hosted as part of multi-sport World Equestrian Games. This saw all of the FEI disciplines hosted at a single venue. Unfortunately it was very difficult to make the format work financially and so in 2022 the sports have returned to individual World Championships.
The 2022 fixture in Pratoni del Vivaro will be the first time the eventing championship has happened as a stand-alone event since the 1986 World Championships in Gawler, Australia. That year, there was also an alternative worlds held at Bialy Bor, Poland, because many countries could not afford to send combinations to Australia.
The eventing World Championships have been held on a four-yearly cycle since the first one at Burghley in 1966.
What else is taking place at Pratoni?
The venue will also host the World Driving Championships on 22-24 September.
Where are the other 2022 World Championships?
The dressage, showjumping and para dressage and vaulting World Championships are all taking place at the Herning World Championships in Denmark from 6 to 14 August.