Switzerland aim for a team medal with European Eventing Championships squad

Becky Murray Becky Murray

    • The nominated Swiss entries for the 2023 European Eventing Championships at Haras Du Pin (9-13 August) have been announced.

    The Swiss equestrian federation’s (SVPS) selection committee has named four riders, three of whom have two potential rides listed.

    Nadja Minder, 23, is the youngest of the squad. She is joined by her 2022 World Championships teammates Robin Godel, 25, Mélody Johner, 39, and Felix Vogg, 33.

    The nominated Swiss entries for the European Eventing Championships are:

    Robin Godel with 15-year-old gelding Grandeur De Lully CH
    Owner: Jean-Jacques Fünfschilling
    Breeder: Owner
    Breeding: by Grecco De Lully CH, out of a mare by Apartos

    Mélody Johner with 16-year-old gelding Toubleu de Rueire
    Owner: Peter Thürler and Heinz-Günter Wickenhäuser
    Breeder: M Edouard Neuhaus
    Breeding: by Mr Blue, out of a mare by Bayard D’Elle

    Mélody Johner with 12-year-old gelding GB Keep Cool du Perchet
    Owner: Christina Maier
    Breeder: Pierre Saunier
    Breeding: by GB Konvally, out of a mare by Akribori

    Nadja Minder with 16-year-old gelding Toblerone
    Owner: Nicole Basieux
    Breeder: Eric Attiger
    Breeding: by Yarland’s Summer Song

    Nadja Minder with 14-year-old gelding Victoryhope Treille
    Owner: Petter Attinger
    Breeding: by Epsom Gesmeray, out of a mare by Oberon Du Moulin

    Felix Vogg with 12-year-old mare Cartania
    Owner: Felixand Phoenix Eventing S.à.r.l.
    Breeder: Koch Guenter
    Breeding: by Cartani 4, out of a mare by Clinton

    Felix Vogg with 15-year-old gelding Colero
    Owner: Jürgen Vogg
    Breeder: Stephen Schwert
    Breeding: by Captain Fire, out of a mare by Bormio XX

    SVPS also named Dominik Burger as chef d’equipe, and Antonia Müller will be the team vet. The team will be coached by Gilles Ngovan for dressage, Andrew Nicholson for cross-country and Lesley McNaught for showjumping.

    “At the European Eventing Championships we can expect an interesting and difficult course, as well as strong competition. We have been able to prepare well in the last few months and at CHIO Aachen, and after the good results at the championships in recent years, we are highly motivated to get a taste of a team medal,” said Dominik.

