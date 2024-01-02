‘A rare, natural talent, taken far too soon’: sad farewell to Olympic rider and trainer





A British-born rider and coach who “shaped Swiss equestrian sport like no other Amazon and was considered a global icon” has died at the age of 59.

Lesley McNaught, described as a “true legend of showjumping” won six Olympic, world and European medals. She went on to become a top coach, training the Swiss eventing team in showjumping.

Lesley grew up on her family’s farm in Hinckley, Leicestershire, where she rode from a young age. She had success on ponies, and came to the attention of Ted and Liz Edgar, riding for David Broome.

She was junior European champion in 1981 with One More Time, and had success with horses bearing the Everest prefix, as well as Barbarossa and Barbarella, with whom she represented Britain on her first senior Nations Cup team.

She rode for Trevor Banks and Peter Milner, then moved to Switzerland to be based with Swiss rider Willi Melliger and her partner Markus Mandli.

Riding for her adopted country, with her great horses Dulf, Pirol and Doenhoff, her achievements included team silver at the 2000 Olympics, and team silver and individual bronze at the Europeans the previous year, team gold at the 1993 and 1995 Europeans, and team bronze at the 1994 World Equestrian Games. She competed at seven World Cup finals, with two podium finishes.

“It is a huge shock for the large equestrian family and for Swiss Equestrian,” said federation president Damian Miller. “Lesley McNaught was an exceptional rider and a woman who put her heart and soul into her sport, the horses and the riders on the team. She leaves a big gap. We express our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

The 2016 Olympic champion Nick Skelton was based with Lesley at the Edgars’ Warwickshire stables in the 1980s.

“She was a very, very good rider; very competitive and a top-top rider, the best lady showjumper of all time,” said Nick.

Helena Stormanns (nėe Dickinson) competed alongside Lesley on ponies, and the pair jumped on their first Senior Nations Cup together for Britain.

“Lesley could get on a horse, connect and get the best out of it without any effort – she had that much talent,” said Helena. “At Edgars, she was down in the pecking order behind Liz and Nick Skelton and rode the ones that were left. But she turned the tables on them and beat them when they had the pick of the horses. I was very proud of her, it was an emancipation for lady riders and Lesley would be in my top five riders – all riders, not just ladies – of all time.”

“Losing Lesley is a big loss to the equestrian world – she was a very, very clever, knowledgeable, top horsewoman and great company,” said Andrew Nicholson, who was instrumental in getting Lesley on board with the Swiss eventing team.

A spokesman for British Showjumping added: “RIP Lesley. A complete horsewoman with a rare, natural talent taken far too soon. Thank you for all the memories.”

