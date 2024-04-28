One horse withdrawn at Kentucky final trot-up, plus one eliminated before it





US rider Doug Payne withdrew Quantum Leap at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event final trot-up this morning.

The ground jury – the USA’s Robert Stevenson (the president), Britain’s Judy Hancock and France’s Xavier Le Sauce – sent the 13-year-old bay, owned by Doug and his wife Jessica, to the holding box and Doug then elected to withdraw rather than re-present. Quantum Leap had been equal 15th overnight after going clear with 9.6 time-penalties across country yesterday.

One rider who completed the five-star cross-country yesterday, the home side’s Zachary Brandt on Direct Advance, has since been eliminated for pressing a tired horse.

Zachary said: “I am so immensely proud of ‘Rosco’ for his incredible effort jumping a clear round around a hard track. Unfortunately, the ground jury chose to eliminate him yesterday evening after the cross-country was over, due to him being so tired coming home.

“While we completely respect their decision, we are ultimately gutted as Rosco recovered very well and trotted up looking absolutely amazing and sound last night and this morning. The most important thing about this sport is the horses, so Rosco’s well-being and overall health is paramount and we are of course so happy that he looks so great.

“We are so proud of his effort having never lost his jump and we will be back in the fall with some very exciting plans. This sport is not an easy one but we are all extremely lucky and privileged to do it.

“I’m very grateful to be taking a home a very sound and happy horse and I wish all the luck to my [fellow] competitors jumping this afternoon!”

Kentucky Three-Day Event final trot-up: 25 horses presented

The 25 horses who remain in the competition were all presented at this morning’s Kentucky Three-Day Event final trot-up and all but Quantum Leap passed the first time they took to the runway.

Vermiculus, who lies seventh, showed particularly high spirits and his rider Lauren Nicholson lost her hat as they trotted up.

Britain’s Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) holds the lead, three penalties ahead of his compatriot Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir). Yasmin is just 0.2 of a penalty in front of Oliver Townend (Cooley Rosalent), who completes the British one-two-three at this stage.

US-based New Zealander Monica Spencer (Artist) is in fourth, with Mia Farley (Phelps) best of the home side in fifth.

The five-star showjumping starts at 2.15pm local time (7.15pm British time).

