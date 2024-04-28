Disappointment for British and Irish riders at Kentucky five-star





Kirsty Chabert suffered the disappointment of a run-out on the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course today.

The British rider had had 20 penalties here at the US spring five-star last year and returned hoping for redemption, but unfortunately it didn’t come off today for her and Classic VI.

Kirsty’s round with the 15-year-old mare, owned by Carole Somers, Kate Ward and her father John Johnston, started well. But the mare seemed not to sight the arrowhead off a turn in the Defender Head of the Lake (fence 13abcd) and had to scramble to get over it.

Kirsty successfully steered to the long route out, without penalty, but things unravelled a couple of fences later when they had 20 penalties at the corner out of Pete’s Hollow (fence 16abc). They went on to complete with 11.6 time-faults and are in 21st place.

The other three British riders all had strong rounds today and hold the top three spots ahead of tomorrow’s showjumping.

Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country: Susie Berry

Susie Berry also had 20 jumping penalties on Derek di Grazia’s Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course. Her ride was Clever Trick, owned by her rider, Anne Marling and Sue Wilkinson.

The Irish team rider was blasted out of the saddle at the jump into the Head of the Lake and nearly ran into the crowd on the far side of the water.

“She just really misread jumping into the water – maybe I was a bit quiet but I think she took off very brave and then put her stifles back down. I think she was just surprised it was water, I don’t know if the shadows of the trees disguised it,” said Susie. “But yes, I nearly killed some people… not quite, but we sort of stopped at the string. I was sat on her wither.”

Susie tried not to cross her tracks but by the time she had regained her seat and control, she had passed the arrowhead which formed the alternative element b, so 20 penalties was inevitable.

“She was really gutsy after that to keep going and to keep fighting for me to get home,” said Susie, who took some long routes on the way back to the finish, finishing the day with 25.2 time-faults in 24th place.

The Irish rider was candid that it was a disappointing result, particularly as the mare is fast so there was potential to move up the ranks today, but it was Clever Trick’s first five-star and both horse and rider will take valuable experience from their Kentucky debut.

Susie was the only Irish competitor in the five-star at Kentucky this year.

