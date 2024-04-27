Phillip Dutton gives update on horse who fell at final fence at Kentucky five-star





Quasi Cool, the horse who fell at the final fence in the five-star in the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country today, is resting comfortably in his stable.

Phillip Dutton and Quasi Cool had gone clear up to the last obstacle, the Lucky Horseshoe at fence 27. The horse fell on the landing side and was down for around five minutes. Screens went up and he received attention from vets before standing up and being led away.

“Quasi Cool tried so hard out there today,” said the US Olympic medallist this evening. “When we got to the final fence he was tired and then I asked him to [take off] a bit too long. He chipped in [an extra stride] and fell. He’s absolutely fine now and he’s resting comfortably in his stall and receiving fluids.”

Phillip also walked away and later completed the course on his second ride Azure, going clear with 7.2 time-faults to lie 14th overnight.

Quasi Cool is a 13-year-old who belongs to Caroline Moran. He was making his five-star debut this week having won twice at four-star level.

Two competitors were held on the Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course while Quasi Cool was attended to – Germany’s Malin Hansen-Hotopp (Carlitos Quidditch K) and US rider Sharon White (Claus 63) – and both went on to finish clear with some time-faults.

Enjoy the best of Kentucky with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Kentucky Three-Day Event with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from £1 a week in the UK or less than $2 a week in the US. Sign up now. And don’t miss our Kentucky Three-Day Event magazine report in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 3 May.

You may also be interested in: