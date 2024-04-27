Rider returns from back surgery to compete at Kentucky: ‘I feel like a different person’





Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event competitor Zachary Brandt says he feels “like a different person, like a different athlete” since having major back surgery at the end of November last year.

“The coolest part is that my surgeon is here this weekend with his wife and his kids – he came to support and watch,” said Zachary after his dressage test yesterday. “He’s never been to a horse show before, so it’s kind of all downhill from here.”

Zachary Brandt said this sort of back surgery “is super cutting edge and modern”. He was in the gym six days after surgery and on a horse one day shy of four weeks later.

“It’s artificial disc replacement,” he explained. “The two bottom discs in my back were completely collapsed and not even there anymore. He went in and replaced them with two artificial discs.

“He was super confident and super positive about the prognosis. People often say, ‘Don’t do that’ about back surgery and you hear all the horror stories. I asked him if this was something that would work for five or 10 years and give me a problem down the line or if there would be side effects. He said, ‘We’re going to do this and it will never be a problem again.’

“Granted it’s only been five months, but it’s amazing. I feel better than I have in years. I broke my leg really horribly badly five years ago and then finally once that healed a year later, I broke my other leg. Then after that healed, my back started to go and I dealt with back pain for a few years and couldn’t find an answer. Luckily we found a pretty unbelievable surgeon and I feel better than I’ve ever felt.”

Zachary and Direct Advance are 32nd after dressage, but the rider knows this is the weakest phase for this syndicate-owned horse, who completed here last year.

“He’s not here for today, he’s here for tomorrow,” he said after his test. “He reared in the rein-back and I laughed. There’s not much you can do when he’s fit and ready to go, but I’m happy with him and he’ll be great tomorrow.”

