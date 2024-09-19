{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Grand Slam of Eventing seeks new sponsor as Rolex bows out after +20 years

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • Rolex has ended its long-running sponsorship of the Grand Slam of Eventing after more than 20 years.

    The six-figure eventing grand slam prize is awarded to a rider who has won Mars Badminton, Defender Burghley and the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event consecutively – in no particular order and not necessarily in the same year.

    The series, which started in 1999, has only ever been won by two riders.

    Britain’s Pippa Funnell landed the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing prize of $250,000 and a watch in 2003, winning Kentucky on Primmore’s Pride, Badminton on Supreme Rock, and Burghley with Primmore’s Pride.

    In 2008, the prize pot was increased by $100,000 to $350,000. Germany’s Michael Jung became the second rider to win the award – partnering La Biosthetique-Sam FBW to Burghley victory in 2015, followed by 2016 Kentucky glory aboard FischerRocana FST, and scoring the Badminton crown with La Biosthetique-Sam FBW.

    A statement, issued by organisers today (19 September), said that “for the first time in 23 years, the title sponsorship of this iconic series has become available”.

    “The organisers would like to thank Rolex for their decades long support of this important series,” it added.

    “The organisers of the Grand Slam events are seeking a new title partner and encourage interested parties to contact James Wolf, Wolf Sports Group, jwolf@wolfsportsgroup.com

    H&H has contacted Rolex for comment.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Blenheim, HOYS, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

    You may like...