



Kentucky Three-Day Event tickets are now available for the 2026 event, which will be held 23–26 April 2026.

If you’re heading to the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, you’ll need a ground admission ticket to access the Kentucky Horse Park grounds, the Kentucky Three-Day Event international trade fair and parking. If you want to watch the dressage or showjumping in the arena, you’ll also need a grandstand ticket. The details for all ticket types, along with current pricing, are below.

Kentucky Three-Day Event entry tickets

Earlybird reduced tickets are available until 11 December. Prices will then increase to ‘advanced sale’ rates, which will be valid from 12 December until 12 March. From 13 March, tickets will be sold at full event price.

Grandstand ticket prices vary dependent on seat position. All prices listed include taxes and fees. Group discounts (6–50) are available.

Dressage day 1 (Thursday 23 April)

Ground admission: $25.80

Grandstand ticket: From $23.60

Dressage day 2 (Friday 24 April)

Ground admission: $25.80

Grandstand ticket: From $23.60

Cross-country day (Saturday 25 April)

Ground admission: $48.90

Showjumping day (Sunday 26 April)

Ground admission: $44.50

Grandstand ticket: From $28

Kentucky International CSI5* tickets

Returning for the eighth year, the Kentucky International is the $400,000 CSI5* invitational grand prix showjumping class held as part of the Kentucky Three-Day Event.

Grandstand ticket: From $27.50

Two-day hospitality package: $266

Three-day hospitality package: $366

Kentucky Three-Day Event season tickets

Four-day tickets (Thursday to Sunday)

If you plan to attend the whole event, a four-day season ticket will cost $125 per person. These need to be bought in advance and they do not include grandstand seating tickets.

Three-day tickets (Friday to Sunday)

These three-day season tickets cost $117 per person. These need to be bought in advance and they do not include grandstand seating tickets.

Parking

Parking is included in the price of the ground admission tickets, but if you would like to add preferred parking to your experience, this will cost $261 and is valid across the whole event.

Kentucky Three-Day Event hospitality tickets

There are three different types of hospitality available – Five Star Club, Lexington Club and Kentucky Club – as well as the Membership Pavilion, which is new this year. Prices start at $351.

