Former Olympic rider Cesar Parra suspended for 15 years in ‘deeply unsettling’ horse abuse case





Former Olympic dressage rider Cesar Parra has been suspended for 15 years for repeatedly abusing multiple horses in his care in a “deeply unsettling case”.

The FEI Tribunal has announced today (6 August) that US rider Parra, 62, has been sanctioned for “actions violating the principles of horse welfare”. He had been provisionally suspended since February last year; H&H reported at the time that US Equestrian (USEF) had been sent video clips “documenting [Parra’s] abhorrent abusive training techniques” at his private training yard in Florida.

“US Equestrian had received multiple allegations along with numerous videos and photographs showing Parra engaging in abusive behaviour and training methods involving several horses,” an FEI spokesperson said.

“The FEI, in coordination with US Equestrian, launched an immediate investigation into the allegations that Parra had repeatedly and deliberately subjected the majority, if not all, of the horses he owned and trained to recurring and serious abuse over a number of years.”

The long-running investigation involved reviewing “extensive video and photographic material”, and statements from multiple witnesses. The FEI initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against Parra in May 2024 on three charges: abuse of horse, conduct that brings the FEI and/or equestrian sport and the FEI into disrepute and breach of the FEI code of conduct on the welfare of the horse.

“This case is deeply unsettling, not only because of the recurring nature of the abuse, but also because of the number of horses affected,” said FEI legal director Mikael Rentsch.

“That such behaviour came from a top-level athlete makes it all the more troubling. Our athletes are expected to represent and uphold the highest standards of horsemanship. Horse welfare is the foundation, not an add-on, of equestrian sport.

“The investigation demanded significant time and resources due to the volume and complexity of the evidence, which had to be meticulously verified. The 15-year suspension sends a clear message that regardless of profile or position, those who violate the principles of horse welfare will face serious consequences.”

Cesar Parra represented Colombia at the 1999 Pan American Games, the 2004 Olympics and the 2002 and 2006 World Equestrian Games. He switched nationalities in 2008 and competed for the US at the 2011 Pan American Games.

Rule change

A USEF spokesperson said that when the federation received the complaints about Parra in early 2024, it did not have a rule allowing it to take action on welfare issues outside sanctioned competitions. It referred the case to the FEI, which did have such a rule, and has since passed a change expanding its jurisdiction to “unethical treatment that occurs on or off the grounds of a federation competition”.

“As a federation, we have strengthened our rules to ensure we are within our jurisdiction to pursue disciplinary action for behaviour and actions endangering horse safety and welfare, both on and off competition grounds,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “Parra’s documented and repeated behavior has no place in our sport, and we will ensure the enforcement of the FEI Tribunal’s decision. We appreciate the FEI’s diligence and expertise in pursuing this matter.”

The FEI said Parra’s suspension, from all national and international competition, related activity or training of FEI-registered riders or horses until 1 February 2039, is part of “one of the most significant sanctions issued by the FEI Tribunal”. He has also been fined CHF 15,000 (£13,947) and ordered to pay CHF 10,000 in legal costs.

H&H has contacted Parra.

