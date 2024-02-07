‘Abhorrent and abusive training techniques’: former Olympic rider suspended from all competition





Dressage rider and trainer Cesar Parra has been suspended from national as well as international competition as footage of “abhorrent abusive training techniques” is investigated.

H&H reported last week that US rider Cesar Parra had been provisionally suspended by the FEI after video clips were shared of horses’ being trained under saddle and from the ground.

This week US Equestrian (USEF) provided an update.

“On Thursday (1 February), USEF received video clips documenting abhorrent abusive training techniques by FEI dressage athlete and trainer Cesar Parra at his private training facility in [Florida],” the spokesman said.

“USEF immediately coordinated with the FEI. The following day, the FEI imposed a temporary suspension against Cesar Parra, which is being enforced by USEF at the national level, prohibiting him and his horses’ participation in competition.”

The spokesman added that USEF is cooperating with the FEI on its investigation and “supporting their efforts”.

“The training practices documented in the videos cannot be tolerated in our sport,” she added.

“USEF is steadfast in its commitment to horse wellbeing and has committed its resources to supporting the FEI in bringing this matter to resolution as expediently as possible.”

Cesar Parra is from Colombia but took US citizenship in 2009, and has competed at the Pan American Games, the Olympics and World Cup Finals.

He was unavailable for comment.

