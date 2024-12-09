‘A loss for the sport’: London Olympic legacy riding centre to be sold despite 1,000-strong petition





A £1.6M city equestrian centre built as part of the London 2012 Olympic legacy is to be sold, in a “loss for the community and the sport as a whole”.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich’s cabinet approved the sale of the Greenwich Equestrian Centre in Shooters Hill in under a minute, during a meeting on 26 November. Documents cite “easing financial pressures” as a reason.

Council members have submitted a call-in of the decision; asking for it to be considered again.

The centre’s creation was funded by several sources, including the council, Hadlow College, direct investment by Sport England, plus financial backing from British Equestrian (BEF).

BEF head of participation Mandana Mehran Pour told H&H the BEF “was not consulted during the decision-making process” and was “first made aware of the closure of the site by concerned members of the local community”.

“Despite our efforts to engage with Greenwich council’s CEO and regeneration director, our offer to meet and discuss the matter was not accepted,” she said.

“It was only after involving Sport England who invested in that site – they have a 25-year agreement that prevents the council repurposing the site – that the council’s property team agreed to meet with us, but by then, the decision was too far advanced to influence the outcome.

“We are deeply disappointed by Greenwich council’s decision, especially without prior engagement with British Equestrian or Sport England.”

She added: “The loss of equestrian centres – especially in urban settings like Greenwich – is an alarming trend. These facilities are vital in providing accessible opportunities for people to connect with animals, develop new skills and benefit from the physical and mental health advantages of equestrianism.

“This decision is not only a loss for the local community but also for the sport as a whole.”

She added that the BEF “has been in continuous dialogue since this issue was raised with the council” and “will continue to do what we can”.

H&H has approached Sport England for comment.

A Change.org petition to save the centre, started by horse owner and businesswoman Tao Baker, had reached more than 1,000 signatures as H&H went to press on 9 December. Ms Baker has been urgently trying to save the venue, with the intention of running it as a community facility (news, 8 August).

“I’m not going to give up on this, as I think there is something special to offer disadvantaged communities and to give young people different career choices,” Ms Baker told H&H, voicing disappointment and frustration with the council, as well as a call for sporting and equestrian organisations to “step up” and do more to help.

Dr Barry Gray, chairman of Woodlands Farm Trust – the UK’s largest independent working community farm – which borders the equestrian centre, told H&H the farm is “really worried” about the potential impact of the sale and the “complete lack of consultation”.

He said the farm “wants to live at peace with the council”, adding: “[The equestrian centre] is a publicly owned site, with publicly owned buildings on it, and we feel the people of Greenwich ought to have a say in what happens to it.”

He added that it is “vital” to keep some form of equestrian use at the site, which he said also has “great potential to be a community hub”.

“I can’t believe anyone with that asset in their borough would want to sell it,” he said.

A council spokesperson told H&H that it is “a well-managed council, but to remain financially stable and provide the services that residents deserve, we must make the best use of the land and properties we own”.

“Councils all over London are reckoning with a legacy of slashed income, rising costs and increasing demand for adult and children’s social care, and a housing emergency,” they said.

“In the last year we have had to make £33.7m in savings to cover our shortfall and balance our budget, but next year we’re forecasting a budget gap of at least £27m. Our priority is to ensure we get the best possible results and deliver good value for money to benefit all our residents.”

The spokesperson added that for any site that is recommended to be sold, the council would invite bits through a transparent and comprehensive process. They declined to comment further, until the scrutiny panel has had the opportunity to discuss.

