



Felix Vogg topped the Mars Maryland 5 Star results today (Sunday, 19 October), landing his second five-star title and becoming the first Swiss rider to take this US autumn classic.

Felix was second after cross-country on Phoenix Eventing S.À.R.L.’s Cartania and piloted her to a clear today, just one second over the 82sec time allowed, which let him move up above overnight leader Monica Spencer and Artist. The US-based New Zealander started with a fence in hand on her thoroughbred, which she used up at the upright over a water tray at six and when the narrow white vertical at eight also came down, she dropped to second.

“There was some pressure, but I know she can do it,” said Felix. “She tried so hard and if you need a strong woman in life, she’s there.”

Felix is Switzerland’s first two-time five-star winner, having also won Luhmühlen Horse Trials in 2022 on Colero. The only other Swiss five-star winner is Captain Hans Schwarzenbach, who won Badminton Horse Trials in 1951 on Vae Victis.

The 14-year-old Cartania, by Cartani 4 out of a Clinton mare, has had three top-15 finishes at British five-stars, as well as eighth at the 2021 Europeans and 14th at the 2022 World Championships, although Felix said earlier this week they have since decided she is a better five-star than championship horse.

The rider re-routed here after he suffered a paralysing arm injury in a fall from another horse at Saulieu the week before Burghley Horse Trials in September.

“I fell on the shoulder and some big stones in the water went into it and then the nerves were blocked,” he said at the European Championships last month. “I did four hours physio every day.”

When he had to re-route from Burghley, Felix thought Maryland would suit the mare better than an alternative five-star run at Pau Horse Trials next week – a decision which proved correct when he topped the Maryland 5 Star results today.

This was Felix’s Maryland 5 Star debut, although he has ridden at the CCI4*-S level at the venue when he was based in the US in 2019.

Maryland 5 Star results: Boyd Martin best of home side

There were four clears inside the time over Michel Vaillancourt’s 13-fence track.

US riders Boyd Martin (Yankee Creek Ranch LLC’s Commando 3) and Caroline Pamukcu on HSH Blake – owned by Mollie Hoff, his rider, her mother Sherrie Martin and her husband Deniz – each gained two places for third and fourth, courtesy of clears.

Yesterday was a day for thoroughbreds, but only one of those three thoroughbreds who went clear in the time yesterday could stay fault-free today. Australia’s Sophia Hill produced a clear on Humble Glory, to rise one spot to sixth on her dressage score, while the home side’s Mia Farley dropped out of the top three with four down and one second over the time on fellow thoroughbred Phelps, finishing seventh.

Jennie Brannigan was fourth overnight, but had the first down with FE Lifestyle, dropping from fourth to fifth.

Britain-based New Zealanders Tayla Mason (Centennial, eighth) and Jonelle Price (Chilli’s Morning Star, ninth) both jumped clear, with Tayla adding just 1.2 time-faults.

“I do believe this horse, perhaps next year, can really be something in all three phases and those horses are few and far between,” said Jonelle. “Thank you to Maryland – if wasn’t for the grants they made available we wouldn’t be here so thank you for having us.”

