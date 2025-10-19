Small field progress to Maryland 5 Star final showjumping after trot-up

All the horses who finished cross-country were presented at and passed the Mars Maryland 5 Star final trot-up this morning (Sunday, 19 October), in bright sunshine.
Thirteen five-star horses came before the ground jury, consisting of Britain’s Sandy Phillips and the USA’s Beatrice di Grazia and Robert Stevenson, and all sailed through this final horse inspection.
Maryland 5 Star final trot-up turnout prize
Shannon Lilley’s ride Eindhoven Garette won the $1000 (about £745) best turned out prize at the Maryland 5 Star final trot-up.
The 13 remaining pairs will now go forward to tackle a showjumping course designed by Canada’s Michel Vaillancourt, starting at 2.30pm local time (7.30pm British time), in reverse order of standings. The course has 13 numbered fences, including a double at fence five and a treble at fence 10, so 16 jumping efforts.
Overnight leader Monica Spencer has a fence in hand to win her first five-star title, but admitted yesterday that showjumping is not always thoroughbred Artist’s strongest phase.
“He was bred for running and we enjoy that today,” said the US-based New Zealand rider after cross-country. “I had one down at Burghley last year, which was a good effort.
“When I left the start box today, the priority was to keep that rail in hand, but I may need two. I came to this event hoping to get on the podium after swinging and missing, for many top 10s. Max has been a very consistent boy for me and I came here wanting to finish on the podium – so I’m going to keep it real and hope we can do our best job tomorrow.”
Cartania, who sits second overnight with Switzerland’s Felix Vogg, has a better record in the final phase and is bred for jumping, by the Carthago Z son Cartani 4.
“She can jump high, but we weren’t always really good – but we’ve worked on it quite a lot and I think got better. Tomorrow anything can happen but like everyone I hope she jumps clear,” said Felix, who is bidding for a second five-star win having previously taken the top spot at Luhmühlen Horse Trials.
Home side rider Mia Farley holds third and is another riding a thoroughbred who doesn’t have a great record on the final day.
She said: “Showjumping is not our strong suit, but we have Phelps for cross-country. He gives me a great experience on Saturdays and I will do my best on Sunday for him and he will do his best for me.”
