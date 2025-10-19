Small field progress to Maryland 5 Star final showjumping after trot-up





All the horses who finished cross-country were presented at and passed the Mars Maryland 5 Star final trot-up this morning (Sunday, 19 October), in bright sunshine.

Thirteen five-star horses came before the ground jury, consisting of Britain’s Sandy Phillips and the USA’s Beatrice di Grazia and Robert Stevenson, and all sailed through this final horse inspection.

Maryland 5 Star final trot-up turnout prize

Shannon Lilley’s ride Eindhoven Garette won the $1000 (about £745) best turned out prize at the Maryland 5 Star final trot-up.

The 13 remaining pairs will now go forward to tackle a showjumping course designed by Canada’s Michel Vaillancourt, starting at 2.30pm local time (7.30pm British time), in reverse order of standings. The course has 13 numbered fences, including a double at fence five and a treble at fence 10, so 16 jumping efforts.

Overnight leader Monica Spencer has a fence in hand to win her first five-star title, but admitted yesterday that showjumping is not always thoroughbred Artist’s strongest phase.

“He was bred for running and we enjoy that today,” said the US-based New Zealand rider after cross-country. “I had one down at Burghley last year, which was a good effort.

“When I left the start box today, the priority was to keep that rail in hand, but I may need two. I came to this event hoping to get on the podium after swinging and missing, for many top 10s. Max has been a very consistent boy for me and I came here wanting to finish on the podium – so I’m going to keep it real and hope we can do our best job tomorrow.”

Cartania, who sits second overnight with Switzerland’s Felix Vogg, has a better record in the final phase and is bred for jumping, by the Carthago Z son Cartani 4.

“She can jump high, but we weren’t always really good – but we’ve worked on it quite a lot and I think got better. Tomorrow anything can happen but like everyone I hope she jumps clear,” said Felix, who is bidding for a second five-star win having previously taken the top spot at Luhmühlen Horse Trials.

Home side rider Mia Farley holds third and is another riding a thoroughbred who doesn’t have a great record on the final day.

She said: “Showjumping is not our strong suit, but we have Phelps for cross-country. He gives me a great experience on Saturdays and I will do my best on Sunday for him and he will do his best for me.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from Maryland, Pau and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now