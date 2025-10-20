



Monica Spencer and her thoroughbred Artist claimed second at the Mars Maryland 5 Star yesterday (Saturday, 19 October).

This was a first podium finish at five-star level for the US-based New Zealand rider, consolidating a consistent string of results for the pair – seventh here in 2023, 11th at Burghley Horse Trials in 2024 and seventh and eighth at the past two renewals of the Kentucky Three-Day Event.

Maryland 5 Star showjumping: Monica Spencer drops to second

Monica Spencer led after cross-country, but knew it might be a tall order to keep her top spot, as the final phase has not always been Artist’s strongest one.

“He was bred for running and we enjoy that today,” said the US-based New Zealand rider after cross-country. “I had one down at Burghley last year, which was a good effort.

“When I left the start box today, the priority was to keep that rail in hand, but I may need two. I came to this event hoping to get on the podium after swinging and missing, for many top 10s. Max has been a very consistent boy for me and I came here wanting to finish on the podium – so I’m going to keep it real and hope we can do our best job tomorrow.”

In the end, her prediction of needing two fences in hand came true when the bay toppled both the upright over a water tray at fence six and the narrow vertical at fence eight to drop to the runner-up spot. But the rider was still pleased with her result.

“Max has had a big year – eighth at Kentucky, sixth Aachen, then to come here and to get on the podium, I’m just thrilled with him,” said Monica Spencer after her Maryland 5 Star showjumping.

“I’m so happy with Max, that’s a personal best finishing score for us at five-star and to be second at a five-star is the stuff of dreams. I’m keeping it real, I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to have had such a lead so I can still be in this position.”

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg won the event on Cartania, with the home side’s Boyd Martin third on Commando 3.

