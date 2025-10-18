



Monica Spencer holds her lead at the conclusion of the Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country, after a dramatic couple of hours of five-star action today (Saturday, 18 October).

The New Zealand rider and her experienced thoroughbred Artist put in one of just four clear rounds inside the time over the track, designed for the first time this year by Pierre Le Goupil, to retain their dressage lead.

Monica Spencer had a confident ride through all the direct routes over the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course, but took her time at Pierre’s Puzzle and the French Horn (fences 16abc and 17), swinging out after the ditch to put in three proper strides to the first hanging shoulder brush, sited up a bank, and then also setting up well for the last element. She could well afford this though, as she finished 24 seconds inside the 11min optimum time.

“‘Max’ was amazing. I know last time here the track caught me out with how long the end took, so I made sure I stayed up on my minutes and it turned out I stayed up. He’s a machine,” said Monica, who had 15.2 time-faults when seventh here in 2023 and said she was not willing to give up her rail in hand going into tomorrow by having time-faults this year.

Asked what was tough about the track, she said: “There were lot of committed distances but also some ones needing ride-ability too, so just having a polite boy like Max really paid off out there.”

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg has moved up from third after dressage to second, having finished eight seconds inside the target with Cartania, surviving the mare twisting as she flew over the Cascade Canoe out of the water at fence 13a.

Another thoroughbred, David O’Connor’s Phelps, rose from ninth to third with a clear inside the time, despite taking two long routes.

“I am so lucky to go out there and have a horse I trust as much as I trust him,” said rider Mia Farley, who is now best of the home side competitors. “I’m a little bit speechless. He made it feel easy again and I don’t know how we’re going to replace him.

“I try to come back here every year – the quality of the course and toughness of it means you really learn about yourself and your horse.”

Jennie Brannigan set the standard early on with a clear nine seconds over the time on the Gardners’ FE Lifestyle and now sits fourth.

Time-faults have resulted in slips down the leaderboard for other top dressage finishers – 11.2 penalties demoted Caroline Pamukcu and her third ride, HSH Blake, from second to sixth and eight penalties leave Boyd Martin (Commando 3) in fifth, down from equal fourth after the first phase.

Australia’s Sophie Hill put in the fourth of the clears in the time today and has risen from 20th after dressage to seventh with Humble Glory.

The top seven competitors were the only ones to record jumping clears today over Pierre Le Goupil’s track, with plenty of problems on course. Britain’s sole contender Alex Bragg was among those who pulled up.

