



Tayla Mason made a strong start in the Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage today (Friday, 17 October), after crowd-funding to make it to the US competition.

The Wiltshire-based New Zealand rider hit the headlines earlier this year when she finished 19th at Badminton Horse Trials, after a late call-up from the waiting list. But she then missed out on a planned run at Burghley Horse Trials when she was injured in a fall from a young horse in the build-up and so decided to try to compete at Maryland.

“I’m a big believer in fate and the universe making you do things in a certain way and I wasn’t ready to end his season there,” said Tayla today.

“‘Chase’ was fit and ready to go and we managed to crowd fund – I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it, but it’s thanks to supporters, friends, family. I owe it to you guys that we made it here and now it’s up to me and Chase to get this week done.”

Centennial is a 14-year-old owned by his rider, her mother Sonya, brother Kyle and Sue Rutter. He was bred by Sonya, by 1.60m New Zealand jumping stallion Centavos out of a part-Cleveland Bay mare Sonya evented up to novice level.

Tayla pulled off a score of 30.4 today to lie sixth after the dressage phase. She produced a consistent test which was marred only by errors in the first and final flying changes. Her extended trot and canter were highlights of the performance.

“Chase he has been feeling good all week – he knows his job now and it’s just a case of executing it and upping the quality,” said Tayla Mason after her Maryland 5 Star dressage. “He went in there and was with me the whole time. I managed to ride him within test, he kept responding the right way and did everything I hoped he’d do.”

Another New Zealand rider, Monica Spencer, holds top spot at the conclusion of the dressage phase.

