



A young British star and a New Zealander who made a splash at Badminton are among the latest Defender Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals, as the start list for this week’s event (4-7 September) comes into focus.

Last week, Bubby Upton withdrew her 2023 Bramham Horse Trials under-25 champion Magic Roundabout IV, owned by her mother Rachel and the Zebedee Syndicate, from his planned five-star debut at Burghley. Fans of Bubby will have to wait until her senior championship debut at the Europeans at Blenheim Horse Trials (17-21 September) to see her in action at a top-level event this autumn – Bubby has been selected for the British squad with Its Cooley Time.

New Zealand rider Tayla Mason, who finished 19th at Badminton Horse Trials this year on Centennial after a late call-up from the waiting list, is also among the latest Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals. Centennial belongs to Tayla, her mother Sonya, brother Kyle and Sue Rutter.

“After falling off a cheeky young horse last week, I have a couple of injuries that will not be healed in time to properly prepare and perform at Burghley,” said Tayla. “I am extremely sad for my buddy ‘Chase’ as he is fit and ready to go, and the people and support crew helping us get there have been fantastic. We will be ready and waiting for Burghley 2026.”

Kate Rocher-Smith will also miss out on making her Burghley debut this week, with her parents Lesley and Philip Rocher and Patricia Marshall’s Dassett Select.

“Sadly a very badly timed splint that made its presence known after JJ’s fantastic run round Badminton has put pay to our Burghley dream,” she said, thanking Walnut Hill Equine Veterinary Clinic and her team at Dassett Eventing for their support.

“Timing is everything in all walks of life but none more so in trying to get a horse five-star fit, sound and ready to run at the pinnacle of our sport so we take the hit, but we keep on keeping on. There was never any doubt that the only way to go into Burghley was with a horse that is 100% in body and mind and while there’s nothing our boy would have loved more, we will be saving him for another day.”

Young British rider Harry Mutch has also withdrawn his mother Carole’s Shanbeg Cooley.

