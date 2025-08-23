



Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend is reflecting on his hat-trick of Defender Burghley Horse Trials victories as he prepares to return to the Lincolnshire five-star this year.

Oliver will ride 2024 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event champion Cooley Rosalent at Burghley (4 to 7 September). Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s 11-year-old mare by Valent was runner-up to Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo at Mars Badminton Horse Trials this spring.

Oliver spoke to H&H at Burghley’s media morning (11 August), before plans for the mare’s autumn campaign were finalised. Burghley announced on 18 August that Oliver entered the mare before entries closed on 15 August.

“I think Burghley is probably one of the most, if not the most iconic events in our sport, and has played a massive part in my career and my life,” Oliver told H&H.

“We’ve got a lot of history with Burghley. My dad rode here in 1984 and apparently the first sentence I said was ‘going to Burghley’, so it’s been a huge part of my life from the word go.”

Oliver’s first Burghley win was with Carousel Quest in 2009, the year he landed the Badminton title with Flint Curtis.

“I was 26 and on a wing and a prayer – it was a very fun time in my life. I’d not long set up on my own; I won Express Eventing, won Badminton, won Burghley, and bought a farm in between, so it was very exciting,” he said.

“The day after I won my first Burghley I was on Ready, Steady Cook – I went on wearing the clothes as I was wearing the night before at the party. I think I made stuffed steak with brie…

“Ballaghmor Class’s first win in 2017 was very good. We felt like we were coming here with a secret. It was his first attempt at the level. No riders had really even noticed him somehow, and I really thought that he had a good chance of winning.

“He was sixth after dressage, I kind of nursed him around the first half of the course, and then got to the top of the hill and said, ‘Go’ and very few times in my career have I felt a response like it. That was a very special and memorable cross-country round.

“For him to come back six years later and win it again was also pretty special and an incredible achievement for him and the team at home that manage him.”

He added that Ballaghmor Class is “feeling incredibly well” and that Cooley Rosalent “is just coming into her prime”.

“She had a brilliant start to the year with second place at Badminton and has been beautiful to ride in her preparation runs. She feels to be enjoying herself, and feels very healthy and stronger than ever,” he said.

On 18 August, Oliver said he is “incredibly excited to be heading to Burghley in a few weeks time with Cooley Rosalent” (Rosie).

“Together with Rosie’s owners Paul and Diana Ridgeon and the Team GB management, we decided to withdraw her from selection for the Europeans at Blenheim,” he said.

“We wholeheartedly believe in her as a team horse and recognise the privilege of being included in selection, but equally support her owners dream of having a horse delivering top results at our British CCI5* competitions.

“After Rosie’s brilliant win at Kentucky and second place at Badminton this spring, combined with her owner’s ill health, they felt Burghley is the next exciting step for her.

“We will no doubt be fully supporting and cheering on the Brits who were selected for the Europeans and look forward to watching them defend the title on home soil!”

