



Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent came so close to adding the Mars Badminton Horse Trials title to their 2024 Kentucky win – with Oliver instead landing the runner-up spot for a fifth time after lowering a single fence in the final phase.

The pair, who led from the dressage, had a handful of time penalties in hand over eventual winners Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo’s coming into the showjumping, but could not afford a rail.

Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s Cooley Rosalent jumped beautifully, just tipping the green Spillers oxer at fence 10 in an otherwise classic round.

“She is incredible and she’s still very young,” said Oliver, who finished on a final score of 26.3 with the 11-year-old mare.

“I thought she jumped a very good round, probably a better round than when she won Kentucky, really. She touched one fence, and that’s this place a little bit for me as well. It’s the fifth second I’ve had [at Badminton], I’ve only won it once, so it takes a bit of winning this one.”

He added: “She can go around any course in the world, she can be competitive in any class in the world. She’s blood enough for Burghley. She moves good enough and jumps well enough for a championship horse. Ability wise, she’s got everything.”

Ros and “Walter” became the first combination to reclaim the Badminton title, which they previously won in 2023. Ros paid tribute to her late mentor and friend Caroline Moore in an emotional interview after her win.

Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue repeated their third-place finish from 2023, climbing from 20th after dressage. The only addition to their dressage score was 0.4 of a showjumping time-penalty, which didn’t affect their final position.

The 2025 podium is a replica of 2023 – with the exception of Oliver’s ride; in 2023 he was runner-up with Ballaghmor Class.

Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight, who had held third ahead of the showjumping, dropped down the order. After a superb cross-country performance yesterday, today wasn’t this pair’s day and five fences down left them in 15th place in the final standings.

