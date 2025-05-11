How much prize money do the riders win at Badminton Horse Trials?

This week (7-11 May 2025) all eyes in the eventing world are transfixed as the world’s top eventers have converged in south Gloucestershire for the Mars Badminton Horse Trials. But as they battle it out for the top prize – and a place in the history books – how much money is at stake for each of the riders? How much Badminton Horse Trials prize money is there?
In 2017 the top prize hit six-figures for the first time, with £100,000 up for grabs for the winner and this year, the winner will take home £117,600.
“In this professional era of the sport the winner of the most prestigious event of them all will be properly rewarded,” said a Badminton spokesman in 2017. “Back in 1976, the top prize was £1,000.”
Badminton Horse Trials prize money for 2025 (based on 80 starters)
1st prize: £117,600
2nd prize: £63,840
3rd prize: £49,280
4th prize: £36,400
5th prize: £24,640
6th prize: £20,720
7th prize: £17,920
8th prize: £15,680
9th prize: £12,230
10th prize: £11,200
11th prize: £10,080
12th prize: £8,960
13th prize: £7,840
14th prize: £6,720
15th prize (57+ starters): £5,600
16th prize (61+ starters): £4,480
17th prize (65+ starters): £3,920
18th prize (69+ starters): £3,360
19th prize (73+ starters): £2,968
20th prize (77+ starters): £2,408
(Further prizes of £1,400 in the ratio of one prize for every four starters 81 and over).
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials
If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.
