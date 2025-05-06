



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Mars Badminton Horse Trials week is upon us (7-11 May)! It is the first British five-star event of the 2025 season and we can’t wait to bring you all the news from this spring five-star. If you’re an eventing fan like us then you won’t want to miss a moment of the action, so here is our helpful guide explaining how to watch Badminton Horse Trials, plus other ways to keep up with all the news throughout the event.

Badminton TV is the only way to watch all the live action, from the first horse inspection through to the showjumping, from anywhere in the world, but if you’d like to have the additional online security offered by a VPN connection, check out the NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

Badminton TV is the only way to watch all the action. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV to bring you an even better experience, including features such as scrolling back on the live stream and tapping on a rider’s name on the list to go straight to their performance.

This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV to bring you an even better experience, including features such as scrolling back on the live stream and tapping on a rider’s name on the list to go straight to their performance. You do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can simply subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99.

– you can simply subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. To subscribe to Badminton TV for the first time, go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton

go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton If you are an existing Badminton TV subscriber, activate your account at clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton, entering the email address you used to sign up for Badminton TV initially when prompted.

activate your account at clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton, entering the email address you used to sign up for Badminton TV initially when prompted. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription.

Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, enjoy the documentary programme Legends & Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event following riders such as New Zealand’s Tim Price and his pupil Cosby Green, a British-based US debutante, and looking forward to 2025 with world champion Yasmin Ingham, nine-time five-star winner Oliver Townend and Japanese first-timer Ryuzo Kitajima.

There is a highlights programme on BBC2 at 1.45pm on Sunday, 11 May.

How to follow Badminton Horse Trials with Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound will have four journalists and a photographer on the ground at Badminton throughout the competition.

Website

Horse & Hound will be creating extensive online coverage of Badminton in addition to what will be included in the magazine report. Our coverage will include:

Course photos of the five-star track on Wednesday, 7 May.

Course photos of the LeMieux Grassroots Championships tracks on Wednesday, 7 May.

Times for the next day’s competition so you know when your favourites compete and preview pieces so you know what to watch out for.

Breaking news and numerous reports on all the action as it unfolds throughout the event

Interviews with first-timers, comeback stars, British heroes, grooms and more.

Daily video round-ups of the action, sponsored by NAF.

To keep reading after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription either to the website or to the magazine. To buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription, visit horseandhound.co.uk/join. Or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a magazine subscription that includes unlimited website access plus the digital version of the magazine. If you are already a magazine subscriber, find out how to activate your website access at horseandhound.co.uk/subscription-benefits

Magazine

1 May: preview including five-star cross-country course walk with Tina Cook and a look at veteran horses at Badminton

8 May issue: full form guide with details of every horse and rider competing.

15 May issue: 22-page special report, containing the best photos, analysis and insight from our team on the ground at Badminton, as well as from experts including Mark Phillips. We will also report on the grassroots championships in this issue.

Horse & Hound subscription offer plus free magazines at Badminton

Magazine and website unlimited subscription: six issues for £6, followed by our flexible offer of £29.99 quarterly, saving 29%. Visit: magazinesdirect.com/XHH/DJ59M

Website unlimited subscription: save 40% – pay £52 for a full year of access. Visit: horseandhound.co.uk/join

Pick up a free copy of 8 May issue of the magazine, including full Badminton form guide at Badminton from the organisers’ office or by the scoreboards.

Radio Badminton

Listen live on frequency 87.7 FM or online at badminton-horse.co.uk/badminton-radio/

Broadcasting starts from Wednesday afternoon and and then runs from 8.30am daily Thursday through Sunday.

Badminton tickets

All tickets for the event must be bought in advance. There are no tickets available on the gate.

To find out more about how and what options are available, visit H&H’s ultimate guide to Badminton Horse Trials tickets.

How to watch Badminton: why do the event charge you to watch?

Badminton was first broadcast via a paid-for, online streaming service in 2022.

On the InsideBadminton podcast released in January 2022, created by the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast, the event’s commercial director Andrew Tucker explained that the reason for the paywall was a commercial one.

“The TV is currently a big cost to us, so we have had to take the decision to offset some of that cost,” he said, adding that the same production team pull together both the Badminton TV and BBC coverage.



How to watch Badminton Horse Trials live with a VPN

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access Badminton TV’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off. This offer also offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to Badminton TV on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Save 73% with NordVPN

Use this secure VPN to access the Badminton Horse Trials live stream from anywhere in the world. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Now

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now