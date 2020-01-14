Badminton Horse Trials tickets: your ultimate guide

Badminton Horse Trials 2020 tickets are now available and can be bought at a discount in advance via the box office. Tickets will then be availble at an increased rate of £2 across all items from 31 March, until two days before the event, at which point they will be fixed at full price from 31 March and on the gate during the competition.

To visit Badminton Horse Trials (6-10 May 2020) you will need to buy a car pass to park your car, admission tickets for each person, plus grandstand tickets if you would like reserved seating to watch the dressage and/or showjumping.

Badminton Horse Trials 2020 ticket prices

Car passes cost £10 for each day if bought in advance online. Car passes purchased on the gate will be the most expensive at £15 per car.

The cheapest way to buy your Badminton entrance tickets is online ahead of the event — Thurs/Fri £18; Sat £32 and Sun £16. Most expensive is to buy tickets on the gate at £22 (Thurs/Fri) or £37 for Saturday and £20 for Sunday.

Accompanied children aged 12 or under are admitted to the event free of charge.

If you want to be sure of a seat you should buy a grandstand ticket in addition to your admission ticket in advance. Members’/guest badges get free entry to the North stand on Thursday and Friday.

Grandstand seats are available each day, with the exception of cross-country day where grandstand seats are free and unreserved. Dressage days range between £7 and £14. Sunday grandstand ticket prices range from £10 for an uncovered seat to between £15 and £43 for a covered seat. All ticket prices are subject to availability.

If you plan to attend the whole event, a season ticket will cost £66 (£74 if bought on the gate) per person with £30 for a five-day car pass (£36 if bought on the gate).

Badminton membership costs £46. This does not include admission, but does gain you access to the members’ enclosure. Children aged 12 years and under have free access to the members’ enclosure. You can also purchase members’ badges to include a two-ourse buffet lunch with table reservation (prices start at £42). Alternatively you can purchase just the members’ lunch, which is also a two-course buffet with a table reservation (prices start at £29).



On the Wednesday (first day) of the event, the Science Supplements Cup reaches its conclusion, the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers take place and it is also the first horse inspection for the five-star event. Car parking costs £10 (£15 on the gate), general admission is £10 (£14 on the gate) and membership badges are £5.

Camping membership starts at £200 for a small pitch, rising to £275 for larger tents, horseboxes, caravans and motorhomes. All pitches include two five-day campsite/admission badges and one five-day campsite/event vehicle pass. Children 12 years and under will have free admission to the campsite and event grounds.

Hospitality for each day of the competition is available, with prices starting at £90, which includes event admission, parking and access to the Portcullis Club. Junior hospitality for those aged 12 and under.

More information about Badminton Horse Trials tickets is available on the official Badminton Horse Trials website.