To have your name on the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials trophy is an achievement many dream of, but few accomplish
Ahead of the 2021 running of the prestigious five-star in Gloucestershire, England, we take a look back at the Badminton Horse Trials winners, dating all the way back to the first running of the event in 1949. Who will add their name to the prestigious Badminton hall of fame this year?
Badminton Horse Trials winners
2020: The event was not held owing to the Covid-19 pandemic
2019: Piggy French riding Vanir Kamira
2018: Jonelle Price riding Classic Moet
2017: Andrew Nicholson (NZL) Nereo
2016: Michael Jung (GER) Le Biosthetique-Sam FBW
2015: William Fox-Pitt (GBR) Chilli Morning
2014: Sam Griffiths (AUS) Paulank Brockagh
2013: Jonathan (Jock) Paget (NZL) on Clifton Promise
2012: Event cancelled due to waterlogged ground
2011: Mark Todd (NZL) on NZB Bloodstock’s NZB Land Vision
2010: Paul Tapner (AUS) on his own and Jenny Waaler’s Inonothing
2009: Oliver Townend (GBR) on Robert & Edward Nicholson’s Flint Curtis
2008: Nicolas Touzaint (FRA) on Monique Girard Claudon’s Hildago De L’Ile
2007: Lucinda Fredericks (AUS) on her own and Clayton Fredericks’s Headley Britannia
2006: Andrew Hoy (AUS) on Susan Magnier’s Moonfleet
2005: Pippa Funnell (GBR) on Mr. & Mrs. R. Lincoln & Metier Consulting’s Primmore’s Pride
2004: William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on Mary Guinness’s Tamarillo
2003: Pippa Funnell (GBR) on The Pitt-Lewthwaite Syndicate’s Supreme Rock
2002: Pippa Funnell (GBR) on The Pitt-Lewthwaite Syndicate’s Supreme Rock
2001: Event cancelled due to foot and mouth disease
2000: Mary King (GBR) on Hiscox Insurance Company & D King’s Star Appeal
1999: Ian Stark (GBR) on Lady Hartington’s JayBee
1998: Christopher Bartle (GBR) on Mr and Mrs A Cantwell’s Word Perfect II
1997: David O’Connor (USA) on Custom Made
1996: Mark Todd (NZL) on Robert Howell Construction’s Bertie Blunt
1995: Bruce Davidson (USA) on Mr and Mrs G. Strawbridge’s Eagle Lion
1994: Mark Todd (NZL) on Horton Point Syndicate’s Horton Point
1993: Ginny Leng (GBR) on Citibank and Mrs H. Holgate’s Welton Houdini
1992: Mary Thomson (GBR) on Mrs G. Robinson and Mr. D. King’s King William
1991: Rodney Powell (GBR) on The Irishman II
1990: Nicola McIrvine (GBR) on Mrs J. Elliott’s Middle Road
1989: Ginny Leng (GBR) on Citibank Savings and Mrs H. Holgate’s Master Craftsman
1988: Ian Stark (GBR) on The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s Sir Wattie
1987: Event cancelled due to bad weather
1986: Ian Stark (GBR) on The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s Sir Wattie
1985: Ginny Holgate (GBR) on British National Life Assurance’s Priceless
1984: Lucinda Green (GBR) on SR Direct Mail Ltd’s Beagle Bay
1983: Lucinda Green (GBR) on SR Direct Mail Ltd’s Regal Realm
1982: Richard Meade (GBR) on George Wimpey Plc’s Speculator III
1981: Capt Mark Phillips (GBR) on Range Rover Team’s Lincoln
1980: Mark Todd (NZL) on Southern Comfort III
1979: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Mr C Cyzer’s Killaire
1978: Jane Holderness-Roddam (GBR) on Mrs S Howard and Mrs T. Holderness-Roddam’s Warrior
1977: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Mrs H. C. Straker’s George
1976: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Miss V Phillips’ Wide Awake
1975: Event abandoned due to waterlogged ground
1974: Capt. Mark Phillips (GBR) on HM The Queen’s Columbus
1973: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Be Fair
1972: Lt. Mark Phillips (GBR) on his own and Miss F Phillip’s Great Ovation
1971: Lt. Mark Phillips (GBR) on his own and Miss F Phillip’s Great Ovation
1970: Richard Meade (GBR) on the Combined Training Committee’s The Poacher
1969: Richard Walker (GBR) on Pasha
1968: Jane Bullen (GBR) on Our Nobby
1967: Celia Ross-Taylor (GBR) on Jonathan
1966: Event cancelled due to weather
1965: (Great Badminton) Major Eddie Boylan (IRE) on Durlas Eile; (Little Badminton) Capt. Martin Whiteley (GBR) on The Poacher
1964: (Great Badminton) Capt. James Templer (GBR) on M’Lord Connolly; (Little Badminton) Sheila Waddington (GBR) on Glenamoy
1963: Badminton ran as a one-day event due to ongoing poor weather
1962: (Great Badminton) Anneli Drummond-Hay (GBR) on Merely-a-Monarch; (Little Badminton) Penny Crofts (GBR) on HGraham-Clark’s Priam
1961: (Great Badminton) Laurie Morgan (AUS) on Salad Days; (Little Badminton) Capt. Peter Welch (GBR) on Mr. Wilson
1960: (Great Badminton) Bill Roycroft (AUS) on Our Solo; (Little Badminton) Capt. Martin Whiteley (GBR) on Peggoty
1959: (Great Badminton) Sheila Willcox-Waddington (GBR) on Airs and Graces; (Little Badminton) Shelagh Kesler (GBR) on Double Diamond
1958: Sheila Willcox (GBR) on High and Mighty
1957: Sheila Willcox (GBR) on High and Mighty
1956: Lt. Col. Frank Weldon (GBR) on Kilbarry
1955: (Held at Windsor) Major Frank Weldon (GBR) on Kilbarry
1954: Margaret Hough (GBR) on Bambi
1953: Major Laurence Rook (GBR) on J. R. Baker’s Starlight
1952: Capt. Mark Darley (GBR) on Emily Little
1951: Capt. Hans Schwarzenbach (SUI) on Vae Victis
1950: Capt. Tony Collings (GBR) on G H Crystal’s Remus
1949: John Shedden (GBR) on Mrs Home Kidson’s Golden Willow