To have your name on the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials trophy is an achievement many dream of, but few accomplish

Ahead of the 2021 running of the prestigious five-star in Gloucestershire, England, we take a look back at the Badminton Horse Trials winners, dating all the way back to the first running of the event in 1949. Who will add their name to the prestigious Badminton hall of fame this year?

Badminton Horse Trials winners

2020: The event was not held owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

2019: Piggy French riding Vanir Kamira

2018: Jonelle Price riding Classic Moet

2017: Andrew Nicholson (NZL) Nereo

2016: Michael Jung (GER) Le Biosthetique-Sam FBW

2015: William Fox-Pitt (GBR) Chilli Morning

2014: Sam Griffiths (AUS) Paulank Brockagh

2013: Jonathan (Jock) Paget (NZL) on Clifton Promise

2012: Event cancelled due to waterlogged ground

2011: Mark Todd (NZL) on NZB Bloodstock’s NZB Land Vision

2010: Paul Tapner (AUS) on his own and Jenny Waaler’s Inonothing

2009: Oliver Townend (GBR) on Robert & Edward Nicholson’s Flint Curtis

2008: Nicolas Touzaint (FRA) on Monique Girard Claudon’s Hildago De L’Ile

2007: Lucinda Fredericks (AUS) on her own and Clayton Fredericks’s Headley Britannia

2006: Andrew Hoy (AUS) on Susan Magnier’s Moonfleet

2005: Pippa Funnell (GBR) on Mr. & Mrs. R. Lincoln & Metier Consulting’s Primmore’s Pride

2004: William Fox-Pitt (GBR) on Mary Guinness’s Tamarillo

2003: Pippa Funnell (GBR) on The Pitt-Lewthwaite Syndicate’s Supreme Rock

2002: Pippa Funnell (GBR) on The Pitt-Lewthwaite Syndicate’s Supreme Rock

2001: Event cancelled due to foot and mouth disease

2000: Mary King (GBR) on Hiscox Insurance Company & D King’s Star Appeal

1999: Ian Stark (GBR) on Lady Hartington’s JayBee

1998: Christopher Bartle (GBR) on Mr and Mrs A Cantwell’s Word Perfect II

1997: David O’Connor (USA) on Custom Made

1996: Mark Todd (NZL) on Robert Howell Construction’s Bertie Blunt

1995: Bruce Davidson (USA) on Mr and Mrs G. Strawbridge’s Eagle Lion

1994: Mark Todd (NZL) on Horton Point Syndicate’s Horton Point

1993: Ginny Leng (GBR) on Citibank and Mrs H. Holgate’s Welton Houdini

1992: Mary Thomson (GBR) on Mrs G. Robinson and Mr. D. King’s King William

1991: Rodney Powell (GBR) on The Irishman II

1990: Nicola McIrvine (GBR) on Mrs J. Elliott’s Middle Road

1989: Ginny Leng (GBR) on Citibank Savings and Mrs H. Holgate’s Master Craftsman

1988: Ian Stark (GBR) on The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s Sir Wattie

1987: Event cancelled due to bad weather

1986: Ian Stark (GBR) on The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s Sir Wattie

1985: Ginny Holgate (GBR) on British National Life Assurance’s Priceless

1984: Lucinda Green (GBR) on SR Direct Mail Ltd’s Beagle Bay

1983: Lucinda Green (GBR) on SR Direct Mail Ltd’s Regal Realm

1982: Richard Meade (GBR) on George Wimpey Plc’s Speculator III

1981: Capt Mark Phillips (GBR) on Range Rover Team’s Lincoln

1980: Mark Todd (NZL) on Southern Comfort III

1979: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Mr C Cyzer’s Killaire

1978: Jane Holderness-Roddam (GBR) on Mrs S Howard and Mrs T. Holderness-Roddam’s Warrior

1977: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Mrs H. C. Straker’s George

1976: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Miss V Phillips’ Wide Awake

1975: Event abandoned due to waterlogged ground

1974: Capt. Mark Phillips (GBR) on HM The Queen’s Columbus

1973: Lucinda Prior-Palmer (GBR) on Be Fair

1972: Lt. Mark Phillips (GBR) on his own and Miss F Phillip’s Great Ovation

1971: Lt. Mark Phillips (GBR) on his own and Miss F Phillip’s Great Ovation

1970: Richard Meade (GBR) on the Combined Training Committee’s The Poacher

1969: Richard Walker (GBR) on Pasha

1968: Jane Bullen (GBR) on Our Nobby

1967: Celia Ross-Taylor (GBR) on Jonathan

1966: Event cancelled due to weather

1965: (Great Badminton) Major Eddie Boylan (IRE) on Durlas Eile; (Little Badminton) Capt. Martin Whiteley (GBR) on The Poacher

1964: (Great Badminton) Capt. James Templer (GBR) on M’Lord Connolly; (Little Badminton) Sheila Waddington (GBR) on Glenamoy

1963: Badminton ran as a one-day event due to ongoing poor weather

1962: (Great Badminton) Anneli Drummond-Hay (GBR) on Merely-a-Monarch; (Little Badminton) Penny Crofts (GBR) on HGraham-Clark’s Priam

1961: (Great Badminton) Laurie Morgan (AUS) on Salad Days; (Little Badminton) Capt. Peter Welch (GBR) on Mr. Wilson

1960: (Great Badminton) Bill Roycroft (AUS) on Our Solo; (Little Badminton) Capt. Martin Whiteley (GBR) on Peggoty

1959: (Great Badminton) Sheila Willcox-Waddington (GBR) on Airs and Graces; (Little Badminton) Shelagh Kesler (GBR) on Double Diamond

1958: Sheila Willcox (GBR) on High and Mighty

1957: Sheila Willcox (GBR) on High and Mighty

1956: Lt. Col. Frank Weldon (GBR) on Kilbarry

1955: (Held at Windsor) Major Frank Weldon (GBR) on Kilbarry

1954: Margaret Hough (GBR) on Bambi

1953: Major Laurence Rook (GBR) on J. R. Baker’s Starlight

1952: Capt. Mark Darley (GBR) on Emily Little

1951: Capt. Hans Schwarzenbach (SUI) on Vae Victis

1950: Capt. Tony Collings (GBR) on G H Crystal’s Remus

1949: John Shedden (GBR) on Mrs Home Kidson’s Golden Willow