BBC confirms future Badminton Horse Trials coverage plans





Good news has been announced for eventing fans as it is confirmed that the BBC will continue to broadcast the Mars Badminton Horse Trials highlights programme for two more years.

This means all who want to can watch a round-up of the CCI5* action, plus the top 10 combinations showjumping, on the last day of the event.

“We are thrilled to announce that following a spectacular 2024 event, the BBC has confirmed it will continue to broadcast Badminton Horse Trials for 2025 and 2026,” said a Badminton spokesperson.

“The renowned horse trials, which is staged at the Duke of Beaufort’s Badminton Estate, has been broadcast by the BBC since 1956 and is among the broadcaster’s longest-standing sporting programmes.”

This year’s highlights programme was broadcast live on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer and featured hosts Clare Balding and Nick Luck, with an appearance from Olympic eventing medallist Tina Cook.

“I always look forward to watching the BBC highlights programme as it captures all that Badminton is comprised of,” said Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell.

“We are delighted the BBC wish to carry on with their fantastic coverage of the event and look forward to the continuation of this long association.”

Live action from Badminton will continue to be shown on Badminton TV. The service was launched in 2022 and includes exclusive video coverage across the phases, with commentary this year provided from John Kyle, and guests Nicola Wilson, Nicole Browne, Piggy March, Austin O’Connor, and cross-country course-designer Eric Winter. The one-year subscription allows users to watch all the action on replay, plus all the content in the Badminton TV library, and for 2024 also included an exclusive preview programme.

Badminton Horse Trials takes place Wednesday 7 to Sunday 11 May 2025.

