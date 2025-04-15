‘She died doing something she loved’: heartbreak as 25-year-old rider fatally injured in warm-up fall





Tributes have been paid to a much-loved rider and mother who died “doing something she very much loved” after a fall at a competition.

Katie Hacche, 25, was treated by first-aiders, paramedics and air ambulance personnel after her fall in the warm-up at Little Mill Equestrian Centre in Carmarthen on Saturday (12 April) but all attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

“Unfortunately after working tirelessly for over 90 minutes the fantastic efforts of the paramedics to revive her failed because she didn’t respond to any treatment and Katie lost her battle to survive,” her uncle Mike Fussell said.

“We would like to thank everyone that was involved and the owners and staff at Little Mill Equestrian, the ambulance paramedics and hospital staff at Carmarthen hospital who have all been so awesome in trying their very best in such a tragic incident and a sad and a difficult situation.

“The family and friends of Katie and indeed anyone that knew her would agree that she was a well loved member of our family and in her circle of friends. RIP, our beloved Katie, you will always be in our hearts and minds.”

Little Mill Equestrian, which was running dressage that day, said all at the venue are heartbroken and in shock.

“Our hearts go out to Katie’s family,” the centre said. “She was such a lovely person and what a pleasure it was to see her ride here at Little Mill over the years. We simply cannot put into words how we are all feeling.

“I am reminded that even on a quiet day doing the sport you all love there is risk involved and we do everything we can to ensure people’s safety. We would like to extend our thanks to our first-aiders who worked tirelessly until the paramedics and the Welsh air ambulance service arrived. We ask if Katie’s family may be given privacy and respected in this truly difficult time.”

A fundraising page has been created for Katie’s partner Dan, who is now the sole parent of their baby.

“Katie and Dan had just moved into their new home with their gorgeous baby Theo who was born just nine months ago,” said Mark Rees, who set up the page. “Tragically Katie was killed in a horse riding accident, doing something she very much loved on 12 April 2025.

“As you can imagine the families are devastated but none more so than Daniel who now is the sole parent. Dan had also just started a new job. His world has been turned upside down and his soul mate has been ripped from him. Anything anyone can donate would be extremely welcome and appreciated.”

Little Mill said it will send all the weekend’s entry fees, from those who have agreed, to the fund.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said officers were called to the equestrian centre at about 10.20am.

“Sadly, a 25-year-old woman died at the scene. Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time,” he said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner. A referral has been made to the local authority health and safety department.”

