Britain’s Olympic gold medallists and last year’s winners head stellar Badminton entries





All Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning riders join the British world champion and last year’s winners on the 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials entries list.

The list of entries for the event (7-11 May) has been confirmed today (24 March). All three of the riders who won in Paris last year are included; Ros Canter with Lordships Graffalo, who won Badminton in 2023 as well as Burghley last year, and Tom McEwen with JL Dublin, and Brookfield Quality. Laura Collett is entered with Bling and Hester rather than her team gold and individual medal-winning ride London 52. Paris alternate rider and world champion Yas Ingham makes her Badminton debut with Rehy DJ.

The top three riders at Badminton 2024 return; champions Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier are joined by Lucy Latta, who finished second on her Badminton debut last year with RCA Patron Saint, and Alex Bragg, this year with Ardeo Premier. Caroline is also entered with High Time.

“With a home European Championships this year, at Blenheim Palace in September, British riders will be vying for selection to defend gold,” a Badminton spokesperson said. “A strong home representation at MARS Badminton includes the always competitive Oliver Townend with the exciting mare Cooley Rosalent, already a winner at this level, at Kentucky last year, plus the 18-year-old Ballaghmor Class, one of the all-time equine greats with an extraordinary record at five-star level.”

Ben Hobday is reunited with Shadow Man, who won individual silver with Chris Burton in Paris, and Gemma Stevens is entered with Jalapeno and Chilli Knight. Bubby Upton and Cola and Emily King and Valmy Biats are also on the list.

World number two rider Tim Price is entered with 2022 world bronze medallist Falco, Burghley runner-up Vitali and Viscount Viktor, as he bids for a first Badminton title. Jonelle Price, who won in 2018 with Classic Moet, brings forward Grappa Nera, with whom she won Pau 2022 and finished sixth at Badminton last year.

Tim is one of two riders on the Badminton Horse Trials entries list with more than two rides. He and Harry Meade, who has five entered, will only start on two each. Harry is entered with Cavalier Crystal and Annaghmore Valoner, with whom he finished third and fourth at Burghley last year, Grafennacht, formerly ridden by William Fox-Pitt, Superstition and Et Hop Du Matz. There is a short wait-list of 16 combination.

“We have competitors from 15 nations wanting to compete at Badminton, from some of the sport’s biggest names to first-timers hoping to pull off an impressive result like Lucy Latta did last year,” said Badminton director Jane Tuckwell. “It’s going to be a thrilling competition and there is no doubt that the British team’s wonderful performance in Paris last year has been an inspiration and a shot in the arm for five-star eventing. It is exciting the entry contains eight horses who have won a five-star.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now