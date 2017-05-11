British event rider Ros Canter – whose full name is Rosalind – is the current individual eventing world champion after finishing on the top spot of the individual podium at the 2018 World Equestrian Games (WEG) with Caroline Moore’s and her own 17.1hh warmblood gelding Allstar B (by Ephebe For Ever). She has also held the world number one spot, in May 2019.

Ros was born on 13 January 1986. She studied sport science at Sheffield Hallam University and then spent four years working for Judy Bradwell before setting up on her own after the 2011 season.

What height is Ros Canter?

Ros is a smaller rider – she is not quite 5ft 2in tall and weighs eight stone. Her best results have come with Allstar B, who is 17.1hh – a small rider and big horse might not seem like natural partnership, but they have built a brilliant partnership over the years.

What medals has Ros Canter won?

Ros Canter and Allstar B made their senior championship debut at the 2017 Europeans at Strzegom, Poland when they achieved a personal best dressage score, a clear cross-country round with 1.6 time-penalties and a clear showjumping round to finish fifth individually and help the British team secure the gold medal.

In 2018, Ros was selected for the WEG in Tryon, where the British team won gold and she was crowned individual world champion.

What are Ros’s best five-star results?

Ros moved up to five-star level with Allstar B at Burghley Horse Trials in 2015, before heading to Badminton Horse Trials in the spring of 2016, where she withdrew after the dressage.

At Burghley 2016 she finished down the order, so she turned to Chris Bartle for advice, particularly with regard to riding faster across country, which paid dividends in improved results.

After her World Championships win, Ros said: “Chris has changed my style of riding so it’s a bit less intense – I ride with a longer rein and am better at letting the horses do their job and not helping out too much.

“It’s also about the confidence he instils – the horse does his job and the rider always has one to do too. When I went into the showjumping it was all about the process. My job was to keep my eyes up and my reins long and then the results happen.”

In 2017, Ros was fifth and best of the Brits at Badminton, but her best five-star placings so far are third at Badminton 2018 on Allstar B and third at Luhmühlen Horse Trials in 2018 on Zenshera, with whom she has also finished fifth twice and seventh at Pau Horse Trials.

Has Ros had a baby?

Ros has one daughter, Ziggy, with her non-horsey but supportive partner Chris McAleese, who she met through her love of diving. She returned to eventing a month after giving birth in July 2019.

Where is Ros Canter’s yard?

Ros’s business is based in Hallington, Lincolnshire, at the family farm where she grew up.