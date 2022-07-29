World champion Ros Canter marries her long-term partner: ‘We had a fantastic day’





Reigning world champion Ros Canter married her long-term partner Chris McAleese in a wedding last Saturday (23 July).

Ros explained: “I think my husband booked the church before he asked me to marry him – I think he knew if he didn’t tie a date down, it would never happen.

“We had a fantastic day. We did manage one night away together on Sunday night – Burgham would be our honeymoon, except Chris isn’t here. He’s coming [to Northumberland] tonight, but he took the opportunity to go scuba diving, which is his thing. We are going to have a good family holiday with our daughter Ziggy at the end of the season.”

The couple’s daughter, Ziggy, was born in July 2019.

Ros Canter revealed her wedding news while competing at the Hambro Sport Horses Burgham Horse Trials today, where she won section A of the Howard Russell Construction Ltd CCI3*-S on Dr Mark and Wendy Egerton’s Cooley Copresenter.

“Cooley Copresenter is a new ride for me this season,” said Ros. “We’ve been slowly getting to know each other, and this is the first time I have run him competitively. He’s a lovely horse – a really genuine, happy character and he’s getting better and better.”

Ros also holds the lead in Hambro Sport Horses CCI4*-S section I on a mark of 20.5 on her own and Alex Moody’s Izilot DHI, who won the CCI4*-S at Bramham Horse Trials last month.

Piggy March won the other Howard Russell Construction Ltd CCI3*-S section, B, on Peter Harris’ smart seven-year-old Dassett Arthalent.

Piggy said: “This is his first CCI3*-S – I came up to Burgham with a couple of seven-year-olds to start the process of getting their qualifications for the World Young Horse Championships at Le Lion d’Angers in October, so I wasn’t really expecting a win. However, he was in that position before cross-country and, because the course was very fair and would be educational without giving them a hard run, we had a go.

“He grew in confidence the further round we went.”

Full report from Burgham in next week’s Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 4 August).

