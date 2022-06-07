Gemma Tattersall and Gary Stevens get married – and the Jack Russells walked up the aisle too





Olympic event rider Gemma Tattersall married Gary Stevens last Tuesday (31 May). Their wedding took place at Gemma’s parents Marcelle and Chris’s home in East Sussex.

“My uncle Nick Smith did the ceremony. I’m very close to him and Gary has a great relationship with him so it was nice and personal,” Gemma told H&H.

“We had a marquee and Mum put up a little teepee tent for the small babies too. We loved the band at Emily Llewellyn’s wedding, so as soon as Gary proposed, I said, ‘We need that band’ so we booked them and they were amazing. We had an old horse trailer that had been converted into a bar, too.

“It was a really good day, so much fun and everyone was happy to be out socialising. There was a great atmosphere and everyone seemed to have a lovely time.”

Gemma Tattersall said even the weather played ball for their wedding.

“We were so lucky as the weather was really dodgy leading up to it and has been bad ever since. I woke up at 6.30am on the day and it was raining, so I thought of the saying, ‘Rain before seven, fine before 11’ and it worked! We had bright sunshine for the ceremony and just one downpour about 7.30pm, which was great as it meant all the evening guests had to come inside, and it only lasted 10 minutes. And we had an amazing sunset for a few photos, too.”

The couple’s Jack Russells Twizzle and Elsa were a big part of the day.

“They even walked up the aisle,” said Gemma, who paid tribute to her parents, especially her mother Marcelle, and her bridesmaids for helping to organise everything. “Gary and I been really lucky – with shows and being away we couldn’t have done it without all of them.”

The pair had a “mini moon” of two nights near Marlow and then were back out showjumping last weekend.

“I hate winter so I didn’t want to get married then, but we’re too busy to get away for much time in the summer. We’ll have a proper honeymoon in the winter and it will break up those months,” said Gemma, who revealed she plans to change her name – so look out for Gemma Stevens out eventing soon.

