The Horse & Hound Podcast 70: Gemma Tattersall | Eventing Euros | Rider mindset | News round-up





In our 70th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by NAF, H&H editor, Pippa Roome, talks to top event rider Gemma Tattersall about her recent Bicton five-star win and the surprise question she was asked at the press conference afterwards. H&H’s Gemma Redrup will then join Pippa to discuss all the action from the European Eventing Championships last weekend and then H&H’s dressage editor, Polly Bryan, catches up with H&H’s news team to talk about riding in modern pentathlon and equine cloning. Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, provides more insight into how you can perform at your best in the saddle. Let us know what you think

"I've been waiting all of my life to win a five-star and settle down and then it all happens at once" – Gemma Tattersall

“I’ve been waiting all of my life to win a five-star and settle down and then it all happens at once” – Gemma Tattersall

"It was a stupendous weekend" – H&H's editor, Pippa Roome, on her time at the European Eventing Championships

“It was a stupendous weekend” – H&H’s editor, Pippa Roome, on her time at the European Eventing Championships

"Plans for what his future might hold in terms of competition are unsure, but he will primarily focus on breeding" – H&H's senior news writer Lucy Elder on the clone of Arko III

“Plans for what his future might hold in terms of competition are unsure, but he will primarily focus on breeding” – H&H’s senior news writer Lucy Elder on the clone of Arko III

Finally, equestrian psychology coach coach Charlie Unwin, discusses effective goal-setting.

“I think we all have our own ideas about what a good mindset looks like, but there’s very little out there to help people develop and shape their mindset to get the best out of themselves” – Charlie Unwin

