The Horse & Hound Podcast 65: Working hunter producer Katy Green | Aerobic fitness | News round-up





In our 65th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, H&H's showing editor talks to working hunter producer Katy Green about how she deals with the highs and lows of working with horses. Moving on to the week's top news stories, H&H's Pippa Roome talks to H&H's news editor Eleanor Jones and news writer Becky Murray about social media abuse, the Olympic boost for equestrianism and horses who can't sweat. In this week's advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be offering insight into the importance of aerobic fitness for riders.

In our 65th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, H&H’s showing editor talks to working hunter producer Katy Green (pictured) about how she deals with the highs and lows of working with horses.

“Most of the time I laugh about it – my classic moment was falling off in the water tray at the Horse of the Year Show, and I stood up and took a bow, because what else can you do?” – Katy Green on how she deals with the highs and lows of horses

Moving on to the week’s top news stories, H&H’s Pippa Roome talks to H&H’s news editor Eleanor Jones and news writer Becky Murray about social media abuse, the Olympic boost for equestrianism and horses who can’t sweat.

“How some people use social media and the abuse riders have to deal with is a problem across our sport” – Pippa Roome on social media in the equestrian world

In this week’s advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be offering insight into the importance of aerobic fitness for riders.

“Improving your aerobic and anaerobic energy systems are key to success” – Katie Bleekman

