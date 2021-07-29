The Horse & Hound 61: Katie Jerram-Hunnable | Rider nutrition | Olympic and news round-up





In our 61st weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, top showing producer, Katie Jerram-Hunnable, talks to H&H showing editor Alexandra Robinson about her experience at the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she had a few wins, including with Her Majesty The Queen’s show ridding type Daydream. Our team in Tokyo will review the Olympic action so far and then, moving on to the week’s top news stories, H&H news editor Eleanor Jones and senior news writer Lucy Elder will discuss the effects of the Great Yorkshire Show’s controversial rider weight policy five years on and about a recent BBC Panorama documentary, which has gripped the nation. In this week’s advice section, we welcome back personal trainer Katie Bleekman, who will be offering advice on nutrition and hydration for riders on competition days, and why your diet is just as important as the one you feed your horse. We hope you will find this useful.

“We had three wins for Her Majesty, which was always special – it’s just lovely and a hard to show to win at, so come home with the three wins was just amazing” – Katie Jerram-Hunnable-Hunnable on her 2021 Royal Windsor experience

“The issue was first raised by committee vets in a meeting in the Autumn of 2015 and they said it was a welfare problem” – Eleanor Jones on the rider weight policy introduced by the Great Yorkshire Show show committee

“Your diet is your building blocks, so it is a huge consideration and what you should be doing on a general basis is focusing on the goodness your body needs so that you perform at your best” – Katie Bleekman

