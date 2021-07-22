The Horse & Hound Podcast 60: Bumper Tokyo Olympics preview special





In our 60th weekly episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, currently supported by Petplan Equine, we step away from our usual format as H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald, H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome and H&H dressage editor Polly Bryan preview their respective disciplines at the Tokyo Olympics while talking to H&H’s editor-in-chief, Sarah Jenkins.

“Where it gets interesting is where substitutions and penalties for non-completion of the phases are now available” – Pippa Roome explains the new Olympic format for eventing

“It makes sense for the individual final to happen before the team competition for the first time this year” – Jennifer Donald on the new Olympic showjumping schedule

“I feel strongly that this year, more than any other since Rio, we have more combinations who are very capable of beating Isabelle Werth and Bella Rose, with whom she has won individual gold at every championship since 2017” – Polly Bryan on individual dressage medal chances

