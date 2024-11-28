The Horse & Hound Podcast 159: British dressage Olympian Becky Moody

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • On our 159th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with NAF, we speak to British dressage Olympic team bronze medallist, Becky Moody. She talks about the sliding doors moment in her career, why good movement isn’t always a good thing in dressage horses, plus she discusses her Olympic debut in Paris. We hope you will enjoy listening.

    “I really didn’t question his ability to do it – I questioned my ability to cope on senior championship team. It’s kind of unfortunate that my first none was the Olympics!” – Becky Moody on the talent of her Paris ride, Jageromb, and how she felt representing her country for the first time at senior level.

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 159

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
