The Horse & Hound Podcast 159: British dressage Olympian Becky Moody





On our 159th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with NAF, we speak to British dressage Olympic team bronze medallist, Becky Moody. She talks about the sliding doors moment in her career, why good movement isn’t always a good thing in dressage horses, plus she discusses her Olympic debut in Paris. We hope you will enjoy listening.

Episode 159 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with NAF, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On our 159th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with NAF, we speak to British dressage Olympic team bronze medallist, Becky Moody. She talks about the sliding doors moment in her career, why good movement isn’t always a good thing in dressage horses, plus she discusses her Olympic debut in Paris.

“I really didn’t question his ability to do it – I questioned my ability to cope on senior championship team. It’s kind of unfortunate that my first none was the Olympics!” – Becky Moody on the talent of her Paris ride, Jageromb, and how she felt representing her country for the first time at senior level.

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 159

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now